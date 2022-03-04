"Can score, reb, defend, run the floor" - Shannon Sharpe on the one player LA Lakers should've never traded and why he misses him the most

Ivica Zubac, who previously played for the LA Lakers for three-plus seasons before being traded to the LA Clippers, is making his former team look foolish. While the Lakers have already waived De’Andre Jordan and are barely letting Dwight Howard play, the 24-year-old big man has starred in his role for the Clippers.

The LA Clippers have owned their more illustrious co-Crypto.com Arena tenant for the past two years. They have won five straight games, including three consecutive this season against LeBron James and company. Ivica Zubac, the Clippers’ starting center, has an underrated but essential impact versus the team that drafted him.

Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Shannon Sharpe, who rarely misses a LeBron James game, has taken notice of Ivica Zubac’s under-the-radar importance to the Clippers:

“The Lakers have traded a lot of young talented players. The player I miss the most is Zubac. Can score, reb, defend, run the floor and set gr8 picks. Lakers should’ve never traded him.”

In 11 games against the LA Lakers in his career, Ivica Zubac has posted 8.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and .7 blocks. The Croatian big man is hitting a ridiculous 63.2% of his field-goal attempts versus the star-studded Lakers. Zubac’s numbers are not glittering, but considering what the Lakers’ big men other than Anthony Davis can offer, the Lakers could be regretting the trade.

Ivica Zubac and Michael Beasley were traded by the LA Lakers to the LA Clippers in 2019 for shooting big man Mike Muscala. It was the first trade between the two Los Angeles teams in 36 years when it happened.

Muscala was hardly a factor while playing for the Lakers in 17 games. He eventually found his way to the OKC Thunder. Zubac, meanwhile, has flourished in his role for the rival Clippers since the trade.

Francis in Glendale @TFPWillEat



Pelinka: “Yup”



LeBron: “Let’s trade for Zu!”



Pelinka: (sighs) “We traded him away for Mike Muscala”



LeBron:



Pelinka:



#Clippers #Lakers LeBron: “This Zubac guy has been good for the Clips”Pelinka: “Yup”LeBron: “Let’s trade for Zu!”Pelinka: (sighs) “We traded him away for Mike Muscala”LeBron:Pelinka: LeBron: “This Zubac guy has been good for the Clips”Pelinka: “Yup”LeBron: “Let’s trade for Zu!”Pelinka: (sighs) “We traded him away for Mike Muscala”LeBron: 😐Pelinka: 😐 #Clippers #Lakers https://t.co/I048og02Su

Part of the reason for trading Zubac and Beasley was to open up a space for a free agent in the buyout market. Back then, the LA Lakers were looking at Carmelo Anthony to fill Beasley’s spot. Anthony, however, decided to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers. LeBron James’ close friend, though, will eventually sign up with the Lakers on a one-year deal for the 2021-22 season.

Lack of big man depth is forcing the LA Lakers to play LeBron James at center

Without Anthony Davis, Frank Vogel has been using LeBron James as the center most of the time [Photo: Los Angeles Times]

The LA Lakers’ usual answer to Anthony Davis’ various injuries this season is to put LeBron James at the 5. While this has certain advantages, they have also been badly outrebounded and outhustled in most games. More importantly, the move to play James at center is already adding to his enormous workload and minutes.

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA LeBron James on if he's played center before in his basketball career: "I never played center in my life before." LeBron James on if he's played center before in his basketball career: "I never played center in my life before."

Head coach Frank Vogel is desperate to see LeBron James as the only answer. Dwight Howard hardly sees action and is sometimes a healthy scratch. They have also waived De’Andre Jordan for a perimeter player. How this works in this crucial stretch of the season could help push for a play-in spot or doom their already disappointing campaign.

