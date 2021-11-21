"Can somebody check in on my brother?" - LeBron James jokingly trash talks Draymond Green as Ohio State Buckeyes beat Michigan State Spartans

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James continues to be vocal about his love for football. Since growing up in Akron, Ohio, LeBron has continued to show his support for the Ohio State Buckeyes, often taking to social media to talk about the team's recent performances.

Today the Ohio State Buckeyes were participating in a big game against Michigan State. The Buckeyes went on to win convincingly, beating the Spartans by a score of 56-7. LeBron took to social media to let his friend and former Michigan State Spartan, Draymond Green, know how he felt about the results of the game.

"Can somebody check in on my brother? Haven't heard from him today," LeBron tweeted.

LeBron James and Draymond Green continue to be competitive

LeBron James and Draymond Green have always been known for their competitiveness

It's always enjoyable to see some of the top players in the NBA enjoy some friendly trash talk off of the court. LeBron James and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green have built a reputation throughout their NBA careers as being two of the most competitive players in the league.

It's no different here, as LeBron expresses some playful trolling when it comes to his friend's alma mater. Although fans of the basketball world get caught up watching NBA players compete on the court, it's always fun to remember that these players are also fans of other sports just like us.

Draymond Green spent four years in college playing for Michigan State and has continued to show his support for the program throughout his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors. Draymond even spent time in college trying out for the Michigan State football team, so there's no doubt that Green was paying close attention to the football game today.

There's no denying that Draymond and LeBron have continued to form a special relationship throughout their time in the NBA. The two have had plenty of battles on the biggest stage, as both the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers have had a number of historic showdowns in the NBA Finals over the years.

Green even recently went on to talk about the fact that he has a lot of respect for LeBron's accomplishments over the course of his career. It remains to be seen if Draymond will attempt to respond to LeBron on social media after the latter's comment about the landslide result between the two college football powerhouses.

As of now, Draymond has the last laugh, as his Golden State Warriors team currently sits with the best record in the NBA. LeBron James finally returned to the Lakers last night after being sidelined with an abdominal injury and his team will get ready to face the Detroit Pistons tomorrow.

Edited by Prem Deshpande