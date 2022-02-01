Watch: "Hopefully Chris Paul is gonna give me a gift" - Nikola Jokic hilariously makes a public appeal to his fellow All-Stars to give him a gift on his birthday

Nikola Jokic is one of the funniest players off the court in the NBA. There are plenty of highlight reels that feature him making hilarious gestures online. Jokic has given us another glimpse of his humor to add to those reels through a recent interview.

The reigning MVP is set to celebrate his 27th birthday on February 18th, during the 2022 All-Star Weekend. In a short video clip, the Denver Nuggets star wasn't shy about asking his fellow All-Stars to give him a present on his birthday. Here's what Nikola Jokic said (via Denver Nuggets):

"So every All-Star, can please someone make a gift for me? It's my birthday, thank you!"

Jokic also went on to reveal that he is hoping Chris Paul gives him a gift, as the Phoenix Suns guard did so a few years back too.

"Hopefully Chris Paul is going to give me a gift if he makes an All-Star again. Because last to last to last year he gave me a gift, that was a cool thing," said Jokic.

The All-Star weekend will begin on Nikola Jokic's birthday on February 18th and end on February 20th with the NBA All-Star game. The "Joker" will be making his second consecutive start as an All-Star this year.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets Hey @NBAAllStar , Nikola wants to make sure all his fellow All-Stars know it will be his Bday weekend come February 18th, and he wants some presents🤣 Hey @NBAAllStar, Nikola wants to make sure all his fellow All-Stars know it will be his Bday weekend come February 18th, and he wants some presents🤣 https://t.co/weCAqQ8P7b

Nikola Jokic in the race for MVP award again, helps Nuggets stay in contention for a top-four finish in the West

Nikola Jokic has only gotten better and has improved his game with each passing season. The Denver Nuggets center has led the team to a 28-21 record thus far, despite having stars like Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. on the sidelines.

Jokic leads the Nuggets in all major statistical categories, averaging 26 points, 13.7 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. He leads the league in player efficiency ratings with a PER of 33.38.

Jokic also leads the league in double-doubles (38) and triple-doubles (12) this season. The 26-year-old is facing stiff competition from the likes of Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the MVP race. Jokic will continue to make a solid case for himself this season if he can lead the Nuggets to a top-four finish, which is very much possible.

Also Read Article Continues below

They are currently fifth in the conference standings, just one game behind the fourth-placed Utah Jazz. Denver has picked up some steam of late, winning their last five games in a row, including a 30-point blowout victory over the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra