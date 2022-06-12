Can Steph Curry finally make a case for NBA Finals MVP if Golden State Warriors win the 2022 NBA Finals?

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry continues to impress in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Throughout his career, Curry has built a reputation of being one of the most dangerous shooters in the league. He's continued to show up throughout the Finals against the Boston Celtics, who have had one of the toughest defenses in the NBA.

Steph Curry has won three championships during his career with the Warriors. However, the superstar guard has never been able to secure the prestigious NBA Finals MVP award. The accolade seems to be the final missing piece on a remarkable career for Curry.

After falling behind in the 2022 NBA Finals 2-1, Curry went on to put on a clutch performance.

Playing on the road in a hostile environment, Curry went on to finish with 43 points and 10 rebounds on 14-of-26 shooting. It was a performance that carried the Warriors to an impressive 107-97 win against the Celtics, tying the series up at 2-2.

Steph Curry continues to impress in the NBA Finals

Steph Curry at the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Four

What Curry is doing for the Warriors throughout the 2022 NBA Finals could arguably be his most impressive accomplishment yet.

The Warriors have been battling one of the toughest teams in the league. Not only have the Celtics been a worthy opponent for Golden State, a number of Warriors players haven't looked the same.

Veterans Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have continued to struggle on a nightly basis, meaning that someone has had to carry the load.

That someone has been Curry, who has continued to put the Warriors on his back and carry them to an even series. They will now head back for a crucial Game 5 on their homecourt.

Throughout the NBA Finals, Curry has gone on to post averages of 34.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He has shot 50.0% from the field and 49.0% from beyond the arc.

If Curry and the Golden State Warriors secure the 2022 NBA Championship, the superstar guard will be the favorite to win his first ever Finals MVP.

