"Can't believe it's been 5 years": LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana pays tribute to Nipsey Hussle on his death anniversary

LaMelo Ball’s girlfriend Ana Montana is a well-known social media influencer who is reportedly a big fan of rap music. Some of her posts on Instagram show her vibing to such kind of music. In a few of her past videos, the Charlotte Hornets superstar can also be seen chilling with her while listening to rap hits.

On Monday, she went on IG to recall and commemorate the late rapper Nipsey Hussle:

“Rest in paradise! Can’t believe it’s been 5 years since his passing, the alignment of his anniversary being on Easter Sunday is truly divine timing. Love & prayers to his loved ones always!”

Ana Montana pays tribute to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Born Ermias Joseph Ashgedom, Hussle entered the music industry in the early 2000s. His first brush with popularity came after he released “Slauson Boy Volume 1.” Besides rapping, he was also a known activist and eventually became a businessman.

LaMelo Ball’s girlfriend Ana Montana must be familiar with Nipsey Hussle’s “Bullets Ain’t Got No Name” releases and “Crenshaw.” The former made Hussle a national sensation while the latter involved Jay-Z, who reportedly purchased 100 copies of those for $100 apiece.

Hussle’s business acumen reached its peak when he opened Marathon Clothing. His “The Marathon” and “The Marathon Continues” were such hits that he couldn’t resist pushing the envelope by naming an apparel store after it.

On March 31, 2019, he was shot a few feet from his store in Los Angeles. Last Sunday marked the fifth anniversary of his passing, an occasion that LaMelo Ball’s girlfriend Ana Montana recalled and honored.

LaMelo Ball has more time to spend with Ana Montana before the regular season is over

The Charlotte Hornets eventually decided to shut down LaMelo Ball for the rest of the season last week. He last played late in January in the Hornets’ 138-104 loss to the Houston Rockets. The following day, he complained of ankle soreness which forced the team to hold him out in the next game.

From soreness, the injury was upgraded to ankle tendinitis. Ana Montana’s boyfriend was supposed to return sometime in March but never got the chance. He never even reportedly started to ramp up his conditioning for a comeback. Charlotte ultimately shelved him for good.

While recovering from the injury, LaMelo Ball can have more time with the social media influencer. The former Rookie of the Year winner, though, is expected to be ready in time for training camp next season.