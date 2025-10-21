"Can't believe Christian Braun got more" - NBA fans react to Aaron Nesmith getting $40.4 million deal following stellar playoff run

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith was recently awarded a contract extension. Nesmith is entering the second year of his three-year deal worth $33 million with the Pacers. While he technically has two full years remaining with the team, it appears Indiana wants to keep him for an extended period.
According to reports, Nesmith was offered a two-year contract extension worth $40.4 million. Which means, come the 2027-28 season, he'll begin making $20.2 million per year, which is a huge leap compared to the $11 million he makes per year with his current contract.
Honestly, this is a solid investment for the Pacers. Aside from maintaining their young core, Indiana also keeps one of their key players from last season's playoffs. Looking at Aaron Nesmith's numbers last year, he did solid work in the postseason.
In the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks, Nesmith averaged 14.8 points and 6.4 rebounds. In the second round against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Nesmith put up 14.4 points and 6.6 rebounds. Then against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, Nesmith averaged 13.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals.
Fans on social media couldn't help but express their thoughts on Aaron Nesmith getting a well-deserved extension with the Pacers.
Aaron Nesmith speaks his mind on Pacers rookie
The upcoming 2025-26 season should be an interesting year for the Indiana Pacers. Not because they acquired crazy talent that could help them win a title, but because their best player, Tyrese Halburton, is out of action. Many are wondering how Indiana's season will play out, especially coming from the 2025 NBA Finals.
At this point, the Pacers will try to get any kind of help they can get with their current roster. With the recent contract extension of Aaron Nesmith, it seems that Indiana is confident in the players they have at the moment. Nesmith also feels the same way about their rookie, Taelon Peter.
“I think he’s gonna help us a lot," Nesmith said about Peter. "I’m actually really excited to see how he does this year. For a rookie coming in and also coming into a team like us where it’s not necessarily easy to pick things up quickly, he’s done a phenomenal job of kinda integrating himself and doing what he needs to do to get on the floor, get playing time, and I’m excited to see what he brings.”
Only one question remains. Can the Pacers replicate the same success they had last season without their star player?
