"Can't blame him": James Harden amuses NBA fans by patting Luka Doncic on the butt after a HORSE shot

On Wednesday night, Luka Doncic hit a shot over James Harden that left the former MVP in awe. His reaction to the play led to a series of funny reactions from fans.

James Harden was draped all over Doncic, but he still managed to get a fadeaway shot off as the shot clock expired. After it ended up falling, all Harden could do was pat the Dallas Mavericks star on the butt for hitting a crazy circus shot.

After seeing Harden slap Doncic on the butt, fans quickly rushed to social media to assure what they saw. This led to a series of comical reactions.

Doncic ended the night just shy of a triple-double with 28 points, nine rebounds and ten assists. Despite this strong performance, the Mavericks still fell to the LA Clippers by a final score of 120-111.

James Harden continues to look engaged on both ends for LA Clippers

While Luka Doncic was able to get this shot to fall, there is something noteworthy of this play. That being how engaged James Harden looks on the defensive end. Since coming over to the LA Clippers, the All-Star guard is turning heads with his play.

Following another failed stint with a team that resulted in a trade request, Harden has a lot on the line this season. Since joining the Clippers' lineup, he has proven he can make it work in any situation.

LA had some growing pains early on, but are now one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Following their victory over the Dallas Mavericks, they have won nine games in a row. Their 17-10 record is good for fourth place in the Western Conference.

As for Harden, he continues to find a groove in his new situation. Playing alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George has led to him having one of the most efficient shooting seasons in his career. Along with averaging 17.1 points and 7.7 assists, Harden is shooting a career-high 42.9% from three on six attempts per game.

Harden continued his impressive run of performances with a double-double against the Mavericks. In 39 minutes of action, he notced 17 points and 11 assists. Earlier this week, he erupted for 35 points in the Clippers' victory over the Indiana Pacers.

If Harden and the rest of the Clippers' stars can stay this engaged on both ends, they have a good chance of reaching their full potential as a team.