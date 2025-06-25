The Portland Trail Blazers have been active this offseason. According to ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday, guard Matisse Thybulle has exercised his $11.5 million contract option for the 2025-26 season.

This will keep him with the Trail Blazers for at least one more year. The report comes after Portland landed two-time champion Jrue Holiday in a trade from the Boston Celtics. The report has stirred up a frenzy on social media, with one fan on X saying that Thybulle made a smart decision even though he's not worth that amount.

BeeJ @BeeeeJ_ LINK Can’t blame him there, he’s worth about 20% of it

Other fans had the same thoughts:

Ben @TheHurricaneBen LINK MASSIVE overpay

JD @vJD4_ LINK He’s not worth $11.50 I’d be picking up that deal too 💀

. @bden006 LINK Why the f--k did they give him a player option for 12 mill

Other fans speculated whether it had something to do with Holiday's acquisition.

Sleeper @SleeperHQ LINK Wants to play with Jrue Holiday so bad

John Maconi @john_maconi LINK Makes me wonder what he knows / thinks. He wanted to leave last season, why stay now?

Thybulle would have entered unrestricted free agency had he declined the option. The decision came after he suffered an injury-plagued season, which limited him to just 15 games. Despite the setback, he averaged 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

With the limited number of games he's played, he made a smart choice to stay back with the Blazers. There's a high chance he might become a free agent next offseason. But for now, he gets the chance to team up with Holiday in a new-look Portland Trail Blazers.

Portland Trail Blazers to remain active in trade market

The Portland Trail Blazers have been busy this offseason. They moved guard Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks to the Celtics for the experienced Holiday.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints on Tuesday, the Blazers aren't done yet. They're looking to move both Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams II.

"The Blazers will continue to navigate the offseason with open arms regarding further trade discussions," Siegel wrote. "Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III have been made available in trade talks dating back to before this past season's trade deadline, sources said. ... There has also been growing speculation about the team feeling out the market for veteran forward Jerami Grant, who also has three years left on his contract like Holiday."

With the NBA draft coming up on Wednesday night, attention will turn to who they select with their 11th pick. Prospects like Derik Queen, Carter Bryant, Egor Demin, Collin Murray-Boyles and Asa Newell have all been linked.

