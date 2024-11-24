"Can’t even do Caitlin Clark numbers" - NBA fans react to shocking 28% drop in league viewership during opening month

The NBA has seen its average viewership ratings drop in recent seasons. Its lead broadcast partner, ESPN revealed the numbers have dropped down by 28% this year through November 21.

Last season, the NBA had a decline in its playoff viewers, which dropped by over 12%. It was an alarming data, as the playoffs is seen as the most important segment of the season where everyone qualified for the postseason knows what's at stake.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There was a time when the WNBA lagged far behind the NBA in terms of average attendance numbers as well as TV viewership. All that changed with the arrival of Caitlin Clark this past season.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

When news broke out of the NBA TV viewership decline, fans took to social media to air their thoughts.

One fan even teased the league about not being able to meet up with Caitlin Clark's numbers she brings to the WNBA.

"Damn, can’t even do Caitlin Clark numbers, that’s crazy."

Expand Tweet

Another fan threw the blame in the direction of NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver.

"It was laughable by Adam Silver to blame the poor ratings on the election and NBA finals. Completely out of touch with the reality of what’s happening to the NBA and its poor product."

Expand Tweet

"We run things around here now."

Expand Tweet

"ESPN - averaged 1.2 million viewers during regular season (a 170% increase from last season; most-viewed regular season ever)"

Expand Tweet

The league has shown improvements in games that feature Golden State Warriors superstar, Stephen Curry. And with the season so long, a lot can happen to boost the ratings and views.

The NBA is making attempts to aid its rating and TV views

The NBA understands its ratings and views are steadily declining and they have made steps to plug it. Former player turned podcaster, Gilbert Arenas said, it is now expensive to watch games.

That was the reason the league introduced the NBA In-Season tournament. Games during October didn't interest the fans, but with it now being competitive, it has led to increased fan engagement.

However, a lot still needs to be done to bring back the excitement. Hopefully, the revamp done to the All-Star games pattern would help improve the ratings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback