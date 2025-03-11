"Can't even pass to each other" - JJ Redick furious over Luka Doncic and $12,976,362 guard-led offense after losing in LeBron James' absence 

Lakers coach JJ Redick was furious after the team lost in its first outing since LeBron James' groin injury to the lottery-bound Brooklyn Nets. Despite Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves in the lineup, the Lakers couldn't hold onto a 15-point first-quarter lead, losing 111-108.

Doncic had a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, but he shot only 30.8%, while Reaves had 17 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists, but he made 21.4% of his field goals.

The Lakers kept hunting for fouls and had poor offensive execution bailed out by tough shotmaking from the role players. LA made 19 3s, but it wasn't enough, as the intent and effort were close to nowhere near the level during their recent nine-game stretch. Redick didn't mince words, calling out the Doncic and Reaves-led offense over miscues.

Here's what the first-year coach said:

"It was a very low-level communication game for our team."

He continued:

"I don't think being shorthanded is an excuse for how we played basketball tonight.

Redick pointed out how the Nets hustled with offensive rebounds and second-chance points while the Lakers "ball watched" and didn't match the intensity. He also spoke about the Lakers' struggling to get into their offense.

"Just shortcuts," Redick said. "You want to be a good team, want to win in the NBA, you gotta do the hard stuff. We can't even pass to each other. We couldn't enter our offense. Running ball screens at literally halfcourt ... I don't know what we're doing"

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves were the primary ball-handlers. There were times the duo held onto the ball too long instead of moving it around once they crossed the halfcourt line. It was easy for the Nets defenders to hound and double them, contributing to the turnovers and underwhelming offense.

Luka Doncic takes ownership for lack of communication after Lakers coach JJ Redick's statement

It didn't take Luka Doncic long to identify JJ Redick's comments directed at him over the team's poor offensive execution. The Lakers superstar immediately held himself accountable for it after reporters questioned him about the cause of Redick's rant.

"That’s my fault," Doncic said.

The five-time All-NBA star has usually been one of the best players against all kinds of coverages, especially against blitzes. However, Doncic got trapped in the halfcourt too often with no outlet passes. As the floor general in LeBron James' absence, it was majorly on him to figure out the issues with others over their positioning and spacing throughout the night.

