The Jimmy Butler era has gotten off to a terrific start for the Golden State Warriors. The team is 12-1 with him in the starting lineup, and he's getting more acclimated to Steve Kerr's system by the day.

More than that, it also seems like he's already feeling at home in the Bay area, as he's already cracking jokes about and poking fun at his new teammates.

Following the win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, he shrugged off a compliment by Buddy Hield, who is on a four-year, $37,756,096 contract (via Spotrac).

"Buddy?" Butler asked. "Don't listen to nothing Buddy says, ever. He can't even spell connector, now that I think about it."

Butler finished the win with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to record his first triple-double as a Warrior. It took him only 13 games, making him the second-fastest player to record a triple-double with the organization after Rick Barry did so in nine games in 1972.

Steph Curry raves about Jimmy Butler's impact on the Warriors

Butler has been, indeed, a connector for the Warriors. He's been a glue guy on defense and has taken plenty of pressure off Stephen Curry on offense.

That's why the future Hall of Famer tipped his hat to Butler, not only for what he's done on the court but also for the confidence he's given them to get the job done.

“It’s pretty clear as day—the difference in not just our record but how we’re playing,” Curry told the media on Saturday. “How we’re winning and his impact on the game. Early on, it was about him getting back in shape and figuring out how to be aggressive and fit into our system. Now, we’re adjusting to his style, and it’s only getting better each game. We’ve got to keep building on this. We’re not getting ahead of ourselves, but winning games feels good.”

The Warriors desperately needed a catalyst. Getting Butler came with plenty of risk, given his history of injuries and how disruptive he had reportedly been in the locker room in the past, but it's worked like a charm so far.

Moses Moody, Quinten Post, and Gui Santos have also taken a big leap over the past month or so, and with Jonathan Kuminga inching closer to a return, the Warriors might be right back in championship contention.

