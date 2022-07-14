“Can’t give enough to get a guy like him” - Jerry West believes Kevin Durant is unlikely to get traded contrary to reports

NBA legend Jerry West believes Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is unlikely to get traded despite numerous reports suggesting otherwise.

West called Durant one of the greatest players in NBA history. The former LA Lakers superstar thinks KD's value is too high at the moment, which could prove to be a setback in his desire to move.

Here's what Jerry West said regarding this during his recent interview with Sirus XM NBA Radio:

"People misread him who he is as a person. He's one of the greatest players we have ever seen. And for him to want out, I can see why. But again, wherever he goes, or to my best guess, he's not going to get traded. You can't give enough to get a guy like him."

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA



Jerry West doesn’t think the Nets will be trading KD



@termineradio | @jumpshot8 “My best guess…he’s not going to be traded. You can’t give enough to get a guy like [Kevin Durant]”Jerry West doesn’t think the Nets will be trading KD #NetsWorld @termineradio | @jumpshot8 “My best guess…he’s not going to be traded. You can’t give enough to get a guy like [Kevin Durant]”Jerry West doesn’t think the Nets will be trading KD #NetsWorld@termineradio | @jumpshot8 https://t.co/8fYzr78Ehd

West mentioned Rudy Gobert's trade to Minnesota and the bevy of assets they unloaded to get him out of Utah to Durant's situation. KD is arguably the best player in the world and would likely command much more than Utah did to let Gobert go.

"Utah makes a trade with Minnesota, I said, oh my gosh, the assets they got for him," said West. "Terrific defensive player, what would Kevin Durant command? He's one of the greatest players to ever play the game, period."

Brooklyn Nets are not receiving likable offers for Kevin Durant; rumors about him staying continue to heat up

The Brooklyn Nets talisman has four years left on his current deal worth $198 million. He has drawn attention from all over the league since reports emerged about him handing a trade request to the Nets.

Teams have been willing to unload assets to acquire Durant. However, none of these offers have enticed the Nets. To make things worse, Rudy Gobert's blockbuster trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves slowed KD's possible departure. Brooklyn wants a world-beating proposal, much-better than what the Utah Jazz received for Gobert.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp "If the Jazz are going to get what it amounts to five firsts [round picks] for [Rudy] Gobert, what on earth are the Nets going to be able to get for Kevin Durant?"



— Marc Stein "If the Jazz are going to get what it amounts to five firsts [round picks] for [Rudy] Gobert, what on earth are the Nets going to be able to get for Kevin Durant?"— Marc Stein https://t.co/t0ZU3TjGDw

Utah got four future first-round picks, plus Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Jarred Vanderbilt and 2022 first-round pick Walker Kessler for Gobert. Meanwhile, Brooklyn is reportedly seeking multiple All-Stars in return. According to NBA rumors, they asked the Timberwolves for Karl Anthony-Towns and Anthony Edwards in return for Kevin Durant.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp The allure of a future HOFer who's still playing at an MVP level isn't enough for the Timberwolves to sacrifice KAT, Anthony Edwards, and their foreseeable future.



The Nets expect a HUGE return for Kevin Durant, as they should. They just have to look for takers elsewhere. 🤷‍♂️ The allure of a future HOFer who's still playing at an MVP level isn't enough for the Timberwolves to sacrifice KAT, Anthony Edwards, and their foreseeable future. The Nets expect a HUGE return for Kevin Durant, as they should. They just have to look for takers elsewhere. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/oUxsYW9kts

That is obviously a heavy price for 34-year-old Durant, who has become injury-prone since his Achilles tear in the 2019 NBA Finals. But these are the kind of packages the Nets are seeking. With no offers like these on the table, there are rumblings that Brooklyn would rather keep KD for another season.

Sam Amico @AmicoHoops Nets' Kyrie Irving OK With Staying, As Kevin Durant Trade Talks Drag Along. hoopswire.com/nets-kyrie-irv… Nets' Kyrie Irving OK With Staying, As Kevin Durant Trade Talks Drag Along. hoopswire.com/nets-kyrie-irv…

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto



Updates on the trade market for both Nets stars on hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… NBA GM: “Kevin Durant loves to play. I don’t think he has it in him to sit out. I’d make him play and try to convince him and Kyrie Irving that this is their best chance to win.”Updates on the trade market for both Nets stars on @hoopshype NBA GM: “Kevin Durant loves to play. I don’t think he has it in him to sit out. I’d make him play and try to convince him and Kyrie Irving that this is their best chance to win.”Updates on the trade market for both Nets stars on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo…

Reports suggest Kyrie Irving also wishes to stay with the franchise. So it could be a possibility. It remains to be seen whether the Nets' rumored desire to keep Kevin Durant is them postering to get the offer they want or if it's their ultimate ploy to have him lead their charge for next season.

