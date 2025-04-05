"Can't do that against a good team" - Lakers rivals unfazed by Luka Doncic's bounce back game against Zion Williamson-less Pelicans 

Luka Doncic led the LA Lakers in points and minutes as they crushed the New Orleans Pelicans (124-108) on Friday.

Ad

Playing on the second night of a back-to-back on their home court, the Lakers bounced back from a deflating loss against the Warriors (123-116) on Thursday.

NBA fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the performance from Doncic and co. but seemingly downplayed their win against an undermanned Pelicans roster.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Can't do that against a good team" - Said one fan

"Pelicans, doesn't count sadly for LeMickey and his Goon Squad" - said another fan

"Decimated pelicans team lmao this don’t move me" - Vented another fan

Luka Doncic started out cold from the floor, missing all his field goal attempts in the first quarter. He eventually found his groove, finishing with 35 points, six rebounds and six assists, going 10-21 from the floor and 4-10 from downtown. Doncic's strong recovery performance bodes well for the Lakers after he failed to nail a three-pointer against the Warriors. The Lakers (47-30) took over the third seed in the West with this win, leapfrogging the Nuggets (47-31).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amlan Sanyal Amlan Sanyal is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with more than two years of experience. Amlan has a soft spot for the lovable loser, and years of supporting Leeds Utd, the Seattle Mariners and San Antonio Spurs have made him realize that there's more to sport than just championships.



Amlan started falling for basketball after watching the San Antonio Spurs in 2012 and 2013. He watched as a collective of veteran legends, underrated misfits and a young defensive stud extended the Spurs' era of dominance with a team-oriented style, reminiscent of the aesthetic brilliance of 2011 FC Barcelona.



Amlan has supported the Spurs ever since, even after enduring the heartbreaks of Ray Allen's corner three and several years in the wilderness post-Kawhi Leonard. He hopes Victor Wembanyama will become the face of the league as Pop rides off into the sunset.



When not working, Amlan is a keen quizzer and a podcast buff and can usually be found reading books, watching movies or listening to history podcasts. Know More