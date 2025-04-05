"Can't do that against a good team" - Lakers rivals unfazed by Luka Doncic's bounce back game against Zion Williamson-less Pelicans 

Luka Doncic led the LA Lakers in points and minutes as they crushed the New Orleans Pelicans (124-108) on Friday.
Playing on the second night of a back-to-back on their home court, the Lakers bounced back from a deflating loss against the Warriors (123-116) on Thursday.
NBA fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the performance from Doncic and co. but seemingly downplayed their win against an undermanned Pelicans roster.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
"Can't do that against a good team" - Said one fan
"Pelicans, doesn't count sadly for LeMickey and his Goon Squad" - said another fan
"Decimated pelicans team lmao this don’t move me" - Vented another fan
Luka Doncic started out cold from the floor, missing all his field goal attempts in the first quarter. He eventually found his groove, finishing with 35 points, six rebounds and six assists, going 10-21 from the floor and 4-10 from downtown. Doncic's strong recovery performance bodes well for the Lakers after he failed to nail a three-pointer against the Warriors. The Lakers (47-30) took over the third seed in the West with this win, leapfrogging the Nuggets (47-31).
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.