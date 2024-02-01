“Can’t imagine the chaos”: Fans throw in reactions comparing Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari switch to LeBron's 'Decision' to Miami Heat

Lewis Hamilton is leaving Mercedes for the red and storied history of Ferrari in a move that rocked the sports world. Many compared the blockbuster move to LeBron James leaving Cleveland for the Miami Heat, given the status of the two athletes.

Hamilton will race with Mercedes for one more season and then jump in the Ferrari cockpit in 2025. He has raced for Mercedes since 2013 and won six championships with the Silver Arrows.

Many fans were baffled by Hamilton's move, similar to James’ 'Decision' to take his talents to South Beach in 2010.

Hamilton had just signed a two-year extension with Mercedes worth 100 million pounds. It is believed he has an out on the contract and can leave after this season, thus making the move to Ferrari possible. He will partner with Charles Leclerc and replace Carlos Sainz on the Ferrari team. Sainz’s current deal with the team expires after the 2024 season.

The news was so big that it overlapped with fans of other sports like basketball. The shocking move drew many cross-sport comparisons. Some said it was bigger than Tom Brady leaving New England or Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid.

Others could not imagine the drama that went on behind the scenes to complete the move. Check out some of the best reactions from social media.

Lewis Hamilton and LeBron James connections

Lewis Hamilton and LeBron James are some of the best to ever exist in sports. This is not the first time they have been compared, and it will not be the last.

The two mega stars have further connections than just being all-time greats in their sports. Both have dabbled in business ventures together in the past.

In 2021, James invested in the luxury travel brand Rimowa, worth more than $715 million.

Hamilton also joined in on the investment after James. The brand creates luxury travel goods and is known for its iconic metal suitcases with parallel grooves.

The move was no surprise for Hamilton, who travels a ton during the worldwide Formula 1 season. Hamilton has embraced and often discussed his love for travel.

