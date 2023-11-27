"Can't keep suspending me": Draymond Green defiantly reacts to NBA punishing him for past behavior

The NBA announced Draymond Green’s suspension on Nov. 16, a day after he shockingly choked Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Green didn’t like that the Frenchman had his hands on Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson who was in an altercation with Jaden McDaniels. The suspension was the fifth in Green’s career. He has already missed some high-stakes games due to his infractions.

Green spoke to the media for the first time since the league suspended him. Having served the penalty, he is available to play for the Warriors on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. Here’s what he had to say when asked about the NBA’s punishment (via Shayna Rubin):

“To continue saying, ‘oh, what he did in the past..’ I paid for those. I got suspended for Game 5 of the Finals. So you can’t keep suspending me for those actions.”

Draymond Green has been claiming that the NBA puts him in a different standard when it comes to handing out suspensions. He hasn’t been a model citizen, either. The four-time champ has been involved in several altercations and dustups throughout his career.

Green was suspended in Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals for accumulating too many flagrant fouls in the playoffs. The former Defensive Player of the Year winner has admitted that he may have cost the Warriors the title due to the league’s punishment.

The Golden State Warriors were back in an unenviable situation in Game 3 of the playoffs last season against the Sacramento Kings. Draymond Green was suspended after stomping on All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis. Fortunately, the Warriors bucked Green’s absence to prevent him going 0-3 in the series.

The NBA announced his suspension after Game 2, making special note of his “history.” Many thought that a fine would be sufficient, but the league has been cracking down on “repeat offenders.”

The NBA will continue to suspend Draymond Green if his actions warrant it

Regardless of how Draymond Green thinks he has been unfairly treated, the suspensions will keep coming if he deserves it. The NBA will enforce the rules so Green will have to abide by them or face the consequences.

The league meted a 25-game suspension to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for flashing a gun on Instagram Live. Previously, he received an eight-game suspension for the same act. The increase in the punishment was because, among other things, Morant was a “repeat offender.”

Draymond Green’s history of "unsportsmanlike acts" is well-documented. It looms over his head every time he gets into an altercation. “Dray” has vowed not to change his ways. If he continues to be stubborn about it, he is putting the Golden State Warriors in a difficult situation, particularly in the playoffs.