"Can't be mad when you're walking away with $30M" - Derrick Rose keeps it real on Knicks firing Tom Thibodeau

Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose updated fans about Tom Thibodeau after the New York Knicks fired him as head coach last month. Rose kept it real regarding Thibodeau's dismissal after leading the Knicks to their first Eastern Conference final since 2000.

Speaking at the NASCAR In-Season Challenge in Chicago on Sunday, Rose was asked by a reporter about his thoughts on the Knicks' decision to move on from Thibodeau. The Bulls legend shared that he spoke to his former coach after his firing, explaining that "Thibs" was in good spirits, especially with the Knicks still paying him $30 million.

"I talked to Thibs after (he got fired), he's good," Rose said. "I think you can't be mad when you're walking away with $30 million. You can't be too sorry for him, but he's in good spirits. Yeah, that's my guy. ... He's good. Jalen's still in New York, he's gonna be balling. Everybody wins, I feel like."

Derrick Rose played under Tom Thibodeau for a total of eight seasons, six in Chicago and two in Minnesota. The two seasons with the Timberwolves were technically less than a year since he was traded there in February 2018, and "Thibs" was fired in January 2019.

Some fans continue to blame Thibodeau for what happened to Rose in the 2012 NBA playoffs when he tore his ACL in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

With the Bulls up big with less than a minute left, Thibodeau left the one-time MVP on the floor and injured his knee, which changed the trajectory of his career. However, Rose's comments about his former coach on Sunday should put the blame game to rest.

Derrick Rose opens up about relationship with Tom Thibodeau

Derrick Rose opens up about relationship with Tom Thibodeau. (Photo: IMAGN)

In an interview with Forbes' DJ Siddiqi earlier this month, Derrick Rose opened up about his relationship with Tom Thibodeau. Rose explained that they had contrasting personalities but made it work on and off the court.

"We just had a funny relationship, where on the court, we both wanted to win, win every game, and we knew how passionate each other was about the game of basketball," Rose said. "How much we both put into it, but we both have two totally different personalities, which a lot of people look at as weird, but I loved our relationship. I love our relationship now."

Rose retired last September after 16 seasons in the NBA. His No. 1 jersey will be retired by the Chicago Bulls next season.

