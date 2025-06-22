"Can't be relied", "3rd string C as injury insurance": Lakers fans divided over re-signing 6'10 center at $5.2M price 

The LA Lakers face a conundrum ahead with free agent Jaxson Hayes. It's no secret that the team needs depth at center and needs multiple players in the position. Hayes, despite his shortcomings, remains an option. He was one of the best defensive bigs in the league in late February and early March after replacing Anthony Davis as the starting center of the Lakers.
However, Hayes' minutes and role quickly fizzled out once the playoffs inched closer. JJ Redick didn't trust him as much, and Hayes ultimately lost his spot in the lineup in LA's last game of the season in Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Nevertheless, Hayes' impressive regular season and the high demand for centers have seen his value shoot up. According to The Athletic, Hayes could command $5.2 million annually in free agency. He's an unrestricted free agent, opening his chances of negotiating with any team where he feels more appreciated.
However, with early bird rights, the Lakers have the flexibility to re-sign him. They will have to act fast amid the league-wide need for centers of his potential who can be lob threats and switchable defenders.
Lakers fans debated bringing back Jaxson Hayes after the reports of his potential price in free agency. Here are some reactions to it:
Understanding why Lakers should or shouldn't re-sign Jaxson Hayes
The LA Lakers have one center as of now on their team in Maxi Kleber. He's likely to get traded because of his $11 million expiring deal, potentially in a deal for another center. Re-signing Jaxson Hayes will likely come down to whether LA has successfully found at least two other bigs with different skill sets.
The Lakers ideally need a lob threat next to Luka Doncic. Assuming they trade for Nicolas Claxton or sign Clint Capela as starting centers, they would need a Brook Lopez or Mitchell Robinson-like presence off the bench for matchup purposes.
This would be an ideal scenario for the Lakers to bring back Hayes, potentially as a third-string big. He would fit the mold of a lob threat, giving the Lakers two of three centers who match Doncic's needs.
However, suppose the Lakers sign Claxton and use Capela as his backup, the ideal choice would be to let Hayes walk. All three provide a similar skillset, so the Lakers would need to pivot and add a floor spacing bruising big who can guard bigger centers.
