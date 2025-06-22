"Can't be relied", "3rd string C as injury insurance": Lakers fans divided over re-signing 6'10 center at $5.2M price 

The LA Lakers face a conundrum ahead with free agent Jaxson Hayes. It's no secret that the team needs depth at center and needs multiple players in the position. Hayes, despite his shortcomings, remains an option. He was one of the best defensive bigs in the league in late February and early March after replacing Anthony Davis as the starting center of the Lakers.

However, Hayes' minutes and role quickly fizzled out once the playoffs inched closer. JJ Redick didn't trust him as much, and Hayes ultimately lost his spot in the lineup in LA's last game of the season in Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Nevertheless, Hayes' impressive regular season and the high demand for centers have seen his value shoot up. According to The Athletic, Hayes could command $5.2 million annually in free agency. He's an unrestricted free agent, opening his chances of negotiating with any team where he feels more appreciated.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, with early bird rights, the Lakers have the flexibility to re-sign him. They will have to act fast amid the league-wide need for centers of his potential who can be lob threats and switchable defenders.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Lakers fans debated bringing back Jaxson Hayes after the reports of his potential price in free agency. Here are some reactions to it:

⁷⁷ @LAemz LINK he proved he can’t be relied on when we needed him most so let him walk

C A L V I N @calvingonba LINK I agree. 3rd string C as injury insurance incase someone sprains an ankle or sum

Lakers🏆🏀 @_LakeShow23 LINK I have no issue with him as a backup.. but I we could land Brook or Clint at vet min gimme both of them first

SCOOTER001 @ManOfFaith001 LINK He needs to be more than a lob threat and at times not even a threat because he’s so easy to love around because he’s not big at all

Daunte🇻🇮 @0fficial_Daunte LINK Y’all acting like bro can’t be a solid backup especially if we get a good starting big lmao

Nathan @kobedagoatLAL LINK Don’t know if I’m spending that money on a backup to the backup tbh

Understanding why Lakers should or shouldn't re-sign Jaxson Hayes

The LA Lakers have one center as of now on their team in Maxi Kleber. He's likely to get traded because of his $11 million expiring deal, potentially in a deal for another center. Re-signing Jaxson Hayes will likely come down to whether LA has successfully found at least two other bigs with different skill sets.

The Lakers ideally need a lob threat next to Luka Doncic. Assuming they trade for Nicolas Claxton or sign Clint Capela as starting centers, they would need a Brook Lopez or Mitchell Robinson-like presence off the bench for matchup purposes.

This would be an ideal scenario for the Lakers to bring back Hayes, potentially as a third-string big. He would fit the mold of a lob threat, giving the Lakers two of three centers who match Doncic's needs.

However, suppose the Lakers sign Claxton and use Capela as his backup, the ideal choice would be to let Hayes walk. All three provide a similar skillset, so the Lakers would need to pivot and add a floor spacing bruising big who can guard bigger centers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More