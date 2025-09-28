"Can't say enough good things" - Tyrese Haliburton details how Steph Curry's 'unbelievable' mentorship left lasting impact on him

Tyrese Haliburton considers Steph Curry as a mentor after becoming teammates for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Haliburton can't say enough good things about Curry on and off the court. He detailed how the Golden State Warriors' superstar has impacted.

Speaking on "The Young Man and the Three" podcast last week, Haliburton was asked to discuss his experience playing for Team USA. He raved about forming a bond with Curry, who helped him in lots of ways, including his game. He's coming off leading the Indiana Pacers to their first NBA Finals appearance in 25 years.

"Steph is the greatest human being I've met in basketball," Haliburton said. "I've never met a better person. The thing about it is I've never heard anybody say anything bad about Steph as a human being. He is so unbelievable, the way he can remember people, he cares about people. I just can't say enough good things about Steph."

Tyrese Haliburton added that he had a different experience at the Olympics because he didn't get a lot of playing time. Haliburton cherished it despite his limited minutes because he was able to pick the brains of his superstar teammates, mainly Steph Curry.

"I didn’t play a ton, so a lot of it was for me to learn, and pick guys' brains, and Steph was just that guy for me," Haliburton said. "After every practice, I'm like, 'I gotta work out with Steph. I got to do what he's doing and kind of take things from him.' And he was always like, before he would start, if I'm on the other end of the gym, he'll be like, 'Come on, Ty. We're going to work out.' So for me, I can't say enough good things about him."

Haliburton also shared that he keeps in touch with Curry, and they would go out to dinner whenever the Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors have a game.

Steph Curry voted 'Best American Player' for 2025-26 season

Steph Curry voted 'Best American Player' for 2025-26 season. (Photo: IMAGN)

Due to the absence of Jayson Tatum this season, Steph Curry was voted as the "Best American Player" for the 2025-26 campaign. ESPN's Tim Bontemps asked 20 executives, coaches and scouts for his annual survey, and Curry ended up being named as the best player from the United States.

Curry received a total of 11 votes, beating Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Edwards got eight votes, while the other vote was given to Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Edwards and the Timberwolves eliminated the Golden State Warriors in the last playoffs in five games. However, Curry was unable to play from Games 2 to 5 due to a hamstring injury.

