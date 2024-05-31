"Can't say that when there's Scottie Pippen to Michael Jordan" - Stephen A. Smith refuses to rank Kyrie Irving as greatest sidekick in NBA

Stephen A. Smith has made his thoughts clear about Kyrie Irving being a sidekick. The 2016 NBA champion is headed to his fourth NBA Finals after clinching a spot with the Dallas Mavericks this playoffs, recording notable performances to help Luka Doncic take this team to the biggest series of all.

During today's edition of ESPN's First Take, Molly Qerim asked Smith what effect a second NBA title would have on Irving's career.

"No, no, no, no. You can't say that when there's a Scottie Pippen to Michael Jordan," Smith replied when asked if a title would make Kyrie Irving the best No. 2 option of all time. "You can't say that when there's Kobe Bryant to Shaquille O'Neal. Kyrie is one of the greatest, there's no question about that, but when you talk about the greatest, I would remind you that Scottie Pippen is a six-time champion."

Smith added that when you have players like Scottie Pippen and Kobe Bryant, who combined for 11 NBA championships, it's hard to say Irving is better than them. He still gives credit to Irving but makes it clear that the veteran guard still has a long way to go.

Stephen A. Smith apologizes to Kyrie Irving over constant slander

Stephen A. Smith and Kyrie Irving have a controversial history together, as the veteran analyst once said his issues with the player were personal. He's had the chance to slander Irving over and over in recent years, but he's changed his mind about the Mavericks star.

"I feel the way that I feel because I pride myself in being man enough to acknowledge when I'm wrong. If I think I'm wrong because, I think it's rare, but I was wrong, and for Kenny Smith to tell me that, it hit home in a big way because we go back more than 30 years," Smith said after admitting that Kenny Smith talked to him about the Irving situation.

"I can count on two fingers how many times he's thought I was wrong and so his friendship, his brotherhood means a lot to me. But it also reminded me of the brotherhood of all of those that mentored me and have been there for Kyrie." [7:54 onwards]

After several years under fire for his on and off-court decisions, Kyrie Irving is succeeding again, ready to face a new challenge with the Mavericks.