"Can't score without Draymond's illegal screens": NBA fans ridicule Steph Curry after streak-ending 0-for-8 3-point shooting game 

Steph Curry had a rare off-night in the Golden State Warriors' scrappy 118-114 win against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on Sunday. The prolific shooter finished with just seven points with 2-of-12 from the field and 0-of-8 from the three-point range. It was one of those evenings when Curry pulled up to launch his signature three, only for them to clank off the rim. This had fans reacting as they took shots at the guard for his below-par outing.

One of the fans believed that the absence of Draymond Green and his screens was a reason behind Curry's forgettable evening.

The post that saw Curry's stats against the Blazers also saw a string of responses pouring in.

The criticism was scathing at best, as fans ridiculed the four-time NBA champion for his woeful shooting.

While Steph Curry struggled, the other Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, continued from where he left off from his recent 30-point game against the LA Clippers and his 24 points against the Brooklyn Nets. The guard had 28 points and four rebounds. Andrew Wiggins came off the bench to prop up 27 points and seven rebounds.

Steph Curry passed the 3,500 three-pointers mark earlier this season

The Warriors' win over the Brooklyn Nets not only ended the team's three-game losing streak but also saw Steph Curry pass the 3,500 three-pointer mark. He passed the mark midway through the first quarter and ended his night with 37 points that saw him drain six threes as Golden State notched up a 124-120 win.

While he may have had a torrid shooting night against Portland, it's worth noting that Curry has been the team's most consistent and reliable option in what has been a wobbly and inconsistent campaign so far.

This season, the sharpshooter is averaging 29.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists. His last five games have seen him average 28.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. With the likes of Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins blowing hot and cold, Steph Curry has been single-handedly shouldering the team's offense. With Draymond Green suspended indefinitely, the Dubs' run to win a title just gets that much harder with very little defensive presence against top-tier teams.

The Warriors and Curry, for that matter, will not delve too much into his performance. However, the team will rely on the All-Star guard to deliver when they host the Boston Celtics in their next game.