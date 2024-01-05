“Can’t spell Wemby without W”: NBA fans praise Victor Wembanyama’s classy gesture of gifting tickets to a Spurs fan over Instagram DM

Aside from having one of the best games of his career, Victor Wembanyama went out of his way to take care of an upset fan. After hearing about his recent actions, the San Antonio Spurs rookie has received endless praise from NBA fans.

Earlier this year, a fan made a big post about missing Victor Wembanyama after he got injured slipping on a ball boy's foot. After seeing the post, he reached out to the fan through Twitter/X and got him tickets for another game. The fan then drove five hours to San Antonio from Dallas to see the Spurs take on the Milwaukee Bucks.

As this post quickly went viral, fans poured in to share their thoughts on the situation. They felt it was an extremely nice gesture from Wembanyama following the freak accident that happened against the Dallas Mavericks earlier this year.

Despite the Spurs having one of the NBA's worst records, Wembanyama has lived up to the hype thus far. Through his first 30 games, the No. 1 pick is averaging 19.2 points and 10.1 rebounds while leading the league in blocks (3.2).

Lucky fan gets to see dominant Victor Wembanyama performance vs. Bucks

Aside from getting to have a heartfelt interaction with Victor Wembanyama, the lucky fan also got to witness one of his best performances of the year. The San Antonio Spurs found themselves in a nail-biter against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Led by a 44-point barrage from Giannis, the Bucks were able to walk out with a 125-121 win. That said, Victor Wembanyama did everything he could to try and lead his team to victory.

In 27 minutes of action, Wemby finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. The Rookie of the Year favorite impacted the game on both ends, and delivered a handful of highlights.

Along with vicious poster dunks and self alley-oops, Wembanyama also shined on defense. He even managed to stuff Giannis at the rim as he tried to attack the 7-foot-4 center.

Besides these two physical forces going at each other, standouts from Thursday's matchup includes Devin Vassell for the Spurs (34 points) and Damian Lillard for the Bucks (25 points, 10 assists).

Given his stats and the opponent, this was by far one of Wembanyama's best performances this season. This outing extends his streak of 20+ point games to four.

As he continues his stellar rookie season, Wembanyama's season high for points currently sits at 38. That came in just his fifth career game against the Phoenix Suns. The Spurs prospect posted his most blocks in a game (8) back in November in a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Even with this numbers, Wemby finds himself in an air-tight Rookie of the Year race with OKC Thunder big man Chet Holmgren.