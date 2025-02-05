"Can't wait for Bart Scott voice": LeBron James exudes excitement as Kendrick Lamar gears up for Super Bowl halftime show

LeBron James will tune in for Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance this weekend after the rapper won big at the Grammy's last weekend. After a huge 2024 that saw Lamar not only come out ahead in a massive rap beef with Drake, but he also released a new album and was locked in as the Super Bowl halftime performer.

With the big game just days away, James is starting to get more and more hyped for the halftime show. On his Instagram story on Wednesday, the LA star and future Hall of Famer shared a hype video for the performance using a clip from Lamar's Super Bowl LVI guest spot several years back.

Along with the post from the NFL, James wrote:

"He gone kill that s**t!!!! Can't wait *Bart Scott voice,"

Editor's Note: As Instagram stories automatically delete after 24 hours they cannot be embedded. Instead, a screenshot has been included in this article.

LeBron James (@kingjames) - Instagram story

Sunday's game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time, with the halftime show expected to happen about an hour and a half after kickoff around 8:00 p.m.

Drake tabs shot at LeBron James during concert Down Under ahead of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show

While LeBron James hasn't outright come out and thrown his support behind Kendrick Lamar in the rapper's beef with Drake, his attendance at K Dot's LA pop-up show last year seemingly struck a nerve with Drake.

Late last year, Drake's "Fighting Irish" freestyle leaked. In it, Drake took shots at LeBron while referencing rumors that the future Hall of Famer cheated on his wife. Then, while performing in Australia this week ahead of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show, Drake took a shot at LeBron.

Instead of performing the song with the line:

"Catch me ’cause I’m goin’ outta there, I’m gone / How I go from 6 to 23 like I’m LeBron?"

Drake changed the words to:

"How I go from 6 to 23 but not Lebron, man."

Of course, as fans in the comments pointed out, Drake has a tattoo of LeBron, making the fact that he's taking shots at the NBA's all-time leading scorer all the more surprising.

Whether Drake tries to steal Kendrick Lamar's shine between now and Super Bowl Sunday by dropping a surprise song or taking another shot at LeBron, only time will tell.

