"Can't wait to leave for the Olympics"- NBA fans react to Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel's "annoying and clingy" TikTok

Anthony Edwards dejectedly left the Minnesota Timberwolves home court after his team was sent on vacation by the Dallas Mavericks, who won Game 5, 124-103. “Ant-Man” now has more time to spend with his girlfriend Jeanine Robel and their daughter Aislynn who was born three months ago.

Like some NBA players, the Wolves’ explosive guard can also finally have some time to indulge in his hobby - video games. The Timberwolves’ franchise player is known to be a fanatic of “Call of Duty,” one of the most popular shooting games around. He may play it during the season, but he can’t get into it as much as he needs to get rest.

On Sunday, Jeanine Robel shared on TikTok a clip of Anthony Edwards getting his dose of video action. He was likely playing his favorite game considering his focus and attention on the screen. Robel, meanwhile, recorded the mundane sequence and captioned it with:

“When you’re the annoying and clingy girlfriend”

Fans quickly reacted to the post:

"Lmaooo Ant just wanna play the game"

“Bruh can’t wait to leave for the Olympics”

One fan pointed out how this scene usually plays out in real life:

“S**t like this be even more annoying when you already mad at the game”

Another fan tried to guess what Edwards might be feeling:

“He miss work so bad rn”

A third commented on the real score:

“The true pain of getting eliminated”

Anthony Edwards and his superstar teammates on Team USA will begin training camp for the 2024 Olympics early in July. “Ant-Man” will have roughly a month more to go before he starts preparing for the said event to bring home the gold medal. Among those he will be playing with are LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum.

For now, he will have to enjoy being a father and the man of an “annoying clingy girlfriend.”

Jeanine Robel might go to Paris to support Anthony Edwards

Jeanine Robel is a staple in Minnesota Timberwolves games, particularly when the game is on the team’s home floor. Sometimes, she travels to support Anthony Edwards and the Wolves in road games. She did just that in Game 4 when she went to Dallas for Game 4 of the Timberwolves-Mavericks series.

As perhaps Edwards’ biggest supporter and fan, she might be interested in going to Paris for the 2024 Olympics. Robel also loves fashion so going there might be in the books already. It wouldn’t be a surprise if she posted something on Instagram or TikTok about some of her adventures in the City of Light.