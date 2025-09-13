"Can't wait for Mavs to trade him" - NBA fans react as Cooper Flagg’s first meeting with Dirk Nowitzki turns awkward

Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg met up with Dirk Nowitzki for the first time ahead of the new season on Saturday. The former Duke star looked nervous as he met up with the Mavericks legend. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans on social media reacted to the report which was shared on Instagram by the Mavericks account. One fan mocked the Mavericks, citing their past trade deal that sent their former star Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers.“Can’t wait for Mavs to trade him in his prime for an aging player and 1 draft pick.”Fan comment - Image via Instagram @dallasmavsOther fans noticed the awkward moment between both Flagg and Nowitzki:“Coop looks nervous,” accompanied by a laughing emoji.Fan comment - Image via Instagram @dallasmavs“Boy is reasonably nervous, I mean, Dirk is coming to you, the legend, the great, with a whole Aura on him. Of course the kid was nervous.”Fan comment/Instagram @dallasmavs“Kids nervous in front of legend.”Fan comment/Instagram @dallasmavsOther fans shared the same sentiment:“Coop kinda awkward no diss”Fan comment/Instagram @dallasmavs“Coop looks social awkward”Fan comment/Instagram @dallasmavsThe Dallas Mavericks won the NBA Draft Lottery for 2025, despite having very low odds, a 1.8% chance of getting the No. 1 pick. With that pick, they selected Cooper Flagg, out of Duke as their first pick in the 2025 NBA draft.Flagg played one season of college basketball at Duke, where he had a standout freshman year. He averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game, earning the ACC Player of the Year and ACC Rookie of the Year.He played only two games in the Las Vegas Summer League before the Mavericks shut him down from further action. In his debut against the Lakers, he posted 10 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in about 32 minutes.What’s next for Cooper Flagg as the new season approaches?Cooper Flagg comes to the league on the back of a successful college season and a lot of expectations. While he is expected to play an active role in his rookie season, he won’t be pressured to carry the team, especially in the absence of Kyrie Irving.Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg - Source: ImagnThe Mavs, who failed to make the postseason last season, will rely on his two-way capability as he is capable of defending multiple positions, helping on the weak side, getting steals and blocks as well as being active in transition.While he’s not expected to become a primary point guard, there’s talk of using him in the “point-forward” capacity. He will be required to initiate a lot of offense, playing in pick-and-rolls and getting touches off the bounce.The Mavs open their preseason with a game against the defending champions, the OKC Thunder on Oct. 6. Their season opener is against the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 22 on home court.