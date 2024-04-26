"Can’t wait for Oubre’s prison time" - NBA fans in overdrive as Kelly Oubre Jr reportedly crashes $237,848 Lamborghini

The Philadelphia 76ers now down 2-0 in their playoff series with the New York Knicks, and adding insult to injury is Kelly Oubre Jr. getting involved in another road incident right after Game 2. The former Kansas Jayhawk reportedly crashed a Lamborghini on Monday, and the internet is buzzing about the accident.

Oubre was struck by a car while walking in November, causing him to miss 11 games. Months later, the 6-foot-7 swingman crashed his Lamborghini at 1:45 am. Tuesday morning, according to TMZ Sports.

As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare to play games 3 and 4 on their home court at the Wells Fargo Center, comments are flowing with mixed reactions on what occurred.

Some questioned the frequency of Kelly Oubre Jr.'s road accidents.

"Why does he keep getting into accidents?" Vibez Unlimited LLC. asked.

"Bike accident. Car accident. I won’t say it but there’s only one other type of accident," @Clown_AssClown commented.

A fan questioned why Oubre Jr. had an accident at a time when there should be little traffic.

"Very odd that the crash happened at 1:45 am on a Sunday night. There’s really not a lot of traffic at that time," Jasmine said (although the accident occurred Tuesday morning.

Some fans suggested that Kelly Oubre Jr. should avoid taking the road by himself after two road incidents, suggesting that he get a driver or try public transportation.

"Game ends at 10pm. Team doesn't leave MSG until 11pm at the earliest and doesn't get home until 1am. Oubre needs a driver," David Rhode suggested.

"Didn't that man get hit on a bike a couple months ago this man has to take public transportation," @Harl3mallstar125 said.

Another fan volunteered to drive Oubre to keep him safe.

"I’m in Philly this month, so I’m formally volunteering to drive him to and from games, free offer Kelly ya gotta ease up," @MylesPerHour wrote.

What we know so far on what happened to Kelly Oubre Jr. in his recent road accident

In a report by TMZ, Kelly Oubre Jr. had an accident Tuesday, hours after the Philadelphia 76ers had a stinging104-101 loss to the New York Knicks in Game 2 on a Monday night. This crash involved his Lamborghini, which is valued at $237,848.

The wreck happened at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday as the purple Lambo crashed with a Hyundai Elantra after running a red light.

No injuries were reported, but both vehicles needed to be towed. Despite the accident, Kelly Oubre Jr. started Game 3.

