"Can't wait to see them buckets" - Gilbert Arenas' wife Melli Monaco beams with joy over Alijah Arenas' USC decision

Gilbert Arenas's wife Melli Monaco was hyped up after the latest career decision by her stepson Alijah Arenas. After Arenas was offered scholarships from 17 different colleges, he committed to the USC Trojans and will play this fall after he reclassified to the 2025 class.

Excited by the news, Arenas's wife, Melli Monaco, took to her Instagram to express her excitement. She posted a mixtape of Alijah in the USC Trojans's jersey along with their visit to the school.

"This extremely talented young man @alijah0arenas committed to USC!!! I’m very proud of you and can’t wait to see them buckets 😘❤️👀," Monaco wrote in the caption.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Alijah Arenas had offered scholarships from Alabama, Arizona and Arizona State, among several other colleges.

Arenas and Melli Monaco started dating in 2023. Last year in August, the couple got engaged after Arenas proposed to her in Paris. They got married on Jan. 20 earlier this month.

Gilbert Arenas' wife Melli Monaco showers love on Alijah Arenas after his latest achievement

Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas made his selection to the 2025 McDonald's All-American high school basketball game. The big news was shared on his father's podcast, "Gil's Arena."

Alijah was greeted by cheers and claps when the announcement was made. He made his entry with a bag of burgers and gave t-shirts to the guests on the show.

Later, Gilbert Arenas' wife Melli Monaco posted the video on her Instagram handle and showered love on Alijah in the caption.

"My boo @alijah0arenas did it & I’M LOVIN’ IT 🍔🍟 Burger Boy about to eat eat!!!," she wrote in the caption.

The video showed proud father Arenas also heaping pride on his son and making his family proud.

"Congratulations, my dog," Gilbert said. "Making this family good, baby. We got one on this side now."

When asked about his feelings about the selection, Alijah said that he had always wanted to play at the All-American game and wanted to know the feeling firsthand.

"It's special," Alijah said. "It feels great. ... Just to be a part of something special and play in a really big game. Especially, for me (watching) the game last year, and like just wanting to know how it really felt to play in a special game like that. So, it means a lot to me."

Alijah Arenas is the second child of Gilbert Arenas to join college. His daughter Izela Arenas is a freshman with the Louisville Cardinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.