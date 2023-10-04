"Can't wait to try these" - Natalia Bryant expresses delight as Hailey Bieber gifts her makeup from Rhode brand

Over the past two years, Natalia Bryant has broken into the world of fashion. She recently took to Instagram to show a gift she received from one of the world's most famous models.

While attending school at USC, Natalia Bryant continues to pursue a career in the modeling and fashion industry. As the daughter of LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, she's been able to connect with some high-level people.

Natalia Bryant recently posted a photo on her Instagram story of new makeup from the "Rhode" brand. Along with sharing her excitement, she also gave thanks to Hailey Bieber for sending them to her.

Along with being one of the top models and media personalities in the world today, Bieber also launched the Rhode brand.

Bryant has become a model herself while also finishing out college. The oldest daughter of the NBA legend signed a deal with IMG Models in 2021 after she turned 18.

Natalia Bryant makes runway debut

Since signing her deal to become a model, things are starting to come together for Natalia Bryant. Over the summer she made her runway debut at two of the biggest fashion shows in the world.

Bryant made her official debut in September, when she walked the runway in front of a packed house during Milan fashion week. She followed that up by also making an appearance in Paris for fashion week.

As the daughter of an LA Lakers legend, Natalia has always been in the spotlight. She feels pursuing a career in modeling is a way for her to blaze her own path and express herself the way she wants.

"I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," Natalia said in a statement shared to IMG's Instagram account. "I have a love for the industry, and ever since I can remember, I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn, but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

It might not be in the world of basketball, but Natalia plans to carry on her family's legacy in her own way.