  "Can we trade him and get Anthony Davis back?" - Lakers fans react as LeBron James avoids practice with injury and hoops with Kai Cenat

"Can we trade him and get Anthony Davis back?" - Lakers fans react as LeBron James avoids practice with injury and hoops with Kai Cenat

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 01, 2025 12:56 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
"Can we trade him and get Anthony Davis back?" - Lakers fans react as LeBron James avoids practice with injury and hoops with Kai Cenat (Image Source: Imagn)

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James didn't participate in Tuesday's practice with the team on day one of training camp. James, who is entering his 23rd NBA season, sat out due to a nerve irritation in his glute. He appeared at practice but was on Kai Cenat's stream.

James and his camp are being overly cautious with his health as he hopes to remain 100% healthy through a potential playoff run. Turning 41 this December, he hasn't had major health issues in his career, especially over the past two seasons. James has the cushion to take things easy with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as his teammates.

However, he did have a relaxed shootaround on Cenat's stream. James also jokingly said he feared JJ Redick's reactions if he saw him "playing for real" with the streamer.

"Don’t be tryna have me play for real … if my coach see this s**t, I’m on the injury reserve list right now," James told Cenat.

Lakers fans wasted no time in reacting to LeBron James taking to the court on Kai Cenat's stream and to his comment on fearing his coach with the following comments on X:

Lakers coach JJ Redick on LeBron James' injury setback ahead of 2025-26 NBA season opening night

LeBron James will take some time to return to the court for the Lakers after his glute injury. Coach JJ Redick revealed that James will take the longer route to ramp up and get ready for LA's opening night clash against the Golden State Warriors.

Last year, James was available from the get-go, helping Redick settle in as a first-time coach, but that won't be the case this time. Here's what Redick told reporters on Tuesday:

"He probably did too much last year at camp, which was great for me as a first-year head coach to get buy-in from him. But it will be a slower process with him leading into the first game. You know, he's obviously got 22 years of wear and tear on his body. He still has a little bit of a nerve irritation in the glute, so we're playing the long game with LeBron."
James has played a minimum of two preseason games each year during his Lakers tenure before the season. It remains to be seen if that will be the case this year or if he jumps into the lineup directly on opening night.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
