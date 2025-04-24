"Can we trade for Luka" - Fans react to Mavs HC Jason Kidd becoming owner of English soccer club

Dallas Mavericks' coach and NBA legend Jason Kidd is expanding his horizons as he becomes part of the ownership group of an English soccer club. Kidd will be a part-owner of the Everton club in the Premier League, adding another sports venture to his widening business portfolio.

The team announced the news on their social media pages on Thursday as Kidd joins Roundhouse Capital Holdings, a Texas-based company and a part of The Friedkin Group, to be one of the owners of the football team.

His inclusion in the ownership group caught the attention of numerous sports fans, including NBA fanatics, who quibbled about the Dallas head coach and the Mavericks franchise.

“Can we trade for Luka??,” one fan said.

“Good luck Everton lol. We would be delighted if your next announcement is naming Nico Harrison GM,” another fan said.

“Don’t do what the mavs did by giving up Branthwaite please,” one fan said, referring to their best player Jarrad Branthwaite.

Some fans were shocked by the news, criticizing the team for bringing in Kidd, who, they said, has little experience running a football team.

“Don’t get the point of this one,” one fan said.

“Tbh I cannot get my head around this one. To go from NBA Head coach in Dallas to non descript duties at EFC and a completely different Sport. 🤯 No objections just can't understand it,” another fan said.

“NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! God damn it man!! He is a 🤡!!! FML,” one fan said.

Kidd just wrapped up the Mavericks’ 2024-2025 campaign after falling short in the play-in tournament against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jason Kidd saw numerous hurdles this season, including the trade of Luka Doncic, where they got Anthony Davis, who missed a majority of his late stretch in Dallas due to injuries.

Jason Kidd gets praises from Everton chairman after becoming a team owner

Jason Kidd won an NBA championship with the Dallas Mavericks as a player in 2011. Last year, he coached the Mavericks to the NBA Finals. Now that he is the owner of a football team, Kidd is expected to bring the winning mentality to the franchise.

According to Everton Executive Chairman Marc Watts, Kidd brings a winning attitude to the team.

“As one of the NBA’s greatest players and now a successful coach, his knowledge and winning mentality will be an incredible resource for Everton. He is a respected leader and household name for many sports fans,” he said.

It has yet to be seen how this affects Jason Kidd’s job with the Mavericks, but he is expected to continue being the team’s head coach as they enter a crucial offseason this year.

