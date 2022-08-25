“Can any of us, including Ben Simmons, say beyond the shadow of a doubt that he’s gonna be ready?” - NBA analyst believes the baggage surrounding the Nets' Big 3 will stop them from winning a title

The Brooklyn Nets have finally found common ground with Kevin Durant. The two-time NBA champion will stay in Brooklyn next season to compete for another title. However, Chris Broussard doesn't think the Nets will win it all next year.

Despite having a fantastic team, there are still a lot of issues the team needs to fix. The Nets have had a lot of talent in the past few years, yet their biggest success was winning one playoff series.

On "The Odd Couple" podcast, Broussard said:

"My problem with the Nets and the reason why, right now, I don't think that they would win the championship, is because of what's between the ears. All three of their leaders."

The Nets will have to carry a lot of baggage next season. Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are capable of great results, but what's in their heads could prevent them from going far in the playoffs.

Will Brooklyn Nets get Ben Simmons back?

Ben Simmons hasn't played in an NBA game since June 2021. His last appearance was in Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks, where he had a five-point performance. Simmons added 13 assists, but his refusal to take a wide-open dunk was the straw that broke the camel's back.

Simmons sat out the entire 2021-22 season, getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets during it. The question, however, is whether he will be ready to play next season.

Chris Broussard believes that Simmons is ready physically, but he may not be ready mentally. The 2016-17 Rookie of the Year has been sidelined for a year, and his return to the league won't be easy.

"Can any of us, including Ben Simmons, say beyond the shadow of a doubt that he's gonna be ready for the season?" Broussard said.

The analyst also said that he'd be ticked off if Simmons missed the season opener, but that he wouldn't be shocked. If Brooklyn can have Simmons on the floor, their chances of winning it all will drastically increase.

Nets have incredible roster

The Nets have two superstars in Durant and Irving, who should lead the team next season if everything goes well. Ben Simmons could also play a huge role as he's one of the league's best playmakers.

The Nets will also get back Joe Harris, who missed almost the entire season due to injury. Harris is one of the NBA's best shooters, so his return will be huge.

ESPN @espn How many games is this team winning this year? How many games is this team winning this year? 👀 https://t.co/vRMaBYFZNX

Brooklyn has a couple of other strong role players, and the roster has been improved with the additions of T.J. Warren and Royce O'Neale.

On paper, the Brooklyn Nets may be the best team in the East, but the season will show if they make it work.

