"Can We Trade Him Already?": Warriors Fans Disgusted With Steph Curry's $16,239,819 Backcourt Partner's No-Show 

The Warriors fan base is losing patience with Steph Curry's backcourt partner Brandin Podziemski. Now, in the third year of his $16,239,819 rookie scale contract, Podziemski has yet to make the leap expected out of him after an impressive rookie season.
The Warriors have viewed him as a high upside prospect since, but with little to no additions to his game on either end, Podziemski's stock has come crashing down. Things hit rock bottom on Friday for the fans after the 22-year-old failed to make an impact on or beyond the box score in Golden State's 139-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Podziemski went scoreless in the first half, coming off the bench. He was 0-for-6 and a plus-minus of -7, while the Warriors trailed by 13. Podziemski scored eight in the second half, but it was too late. He remained ineffective defensively, too.
With the Warriors' aging core of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the onus was on Brandin Podziemski and other young players to carry the burden.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
After Podziemski, one of the most played prospects on the team, didn't deliver, Warriors fans expressed their anger on X with the following reactions:
Brandin Podziemski makes big plans on Warriors career after Steph Curry and Draymond Green
Brandin Podziemski is hopeful of making a lasting impact on his legacy with the Golden State Warriors. Over the two weeks, Podziemski announced massive plans, including wanting to take over the franchise's torch from Steph Curry and Draymond Green.
On Oct. 9, he told The Athletic:
“When they leave this thing, they got to leave it with somebody. How can I have their trust? And they can go to [owner] Joe [Lacob] and [general manager] Mike [Dunleavy] and be like, “Hey, we want to leave it with him. He’s going to continue what we’re leaving.
“So, I think about that all time, and I set myself up in that position to have that. And there’s a lot of other things than just skill that you need to be in that position.”
On Monday, he told NBC Sports that he wants to be better than Curry.
"I want to be better than him,” Podziemski said. “I think that's a tall task, but I want to maximize my talent in the league and get as much out of it as I can."
So far, with career averages of 10.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 44.8% shooting, including 37.6% from 3, Podziemski hasn't proved himself as a prototype prospect with All-Star upside.
His third year isn't off to the best of starters, either. While Steph Curry is putting up MVP-caliber performances as a 37-year-old, Brandin Podziemski has managed a career-low 8.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 1.0 apg in three outings, shooting 36.0%, including 30.8% from 3.
Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.