"Can do it without unloading Reaves": Lakers fans buzz as trade hopes soar with new route to land Daniel Gafford and $46.5M star

The LA Lakers' push to shore up its frontcourt with the likes of Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington picked up some wind with Dallas winning the top pick in the NBA draft lottery on Monday night. The Mavericks are expected to select Duke star Cooper Flagg and may decide to unload some pieces from their frontline, sending fans online buzzing.

Ad

Flagg, who played one year with the Blue Devils, is expected to be picked No. 1 by the Mavericks in next month's NBA draft. It creates a logjam in Dallas' frontcourt, which includes Anthony Davis, Gafford, Washington, and Dereck Lively II, and may prompt the team to field offers for them.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lakers fans jumped on the development, offering various suggestions on X (formerly Twitter) on how to land Gafford and/or Washington, who signed a 3-year, $46.5-million contract with the Mavericks in 2023, in a possible deal.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I've been saying since Lakers got Luka that I would do whatever was needed to land Gafford and PJ. I think they can do it without unloading Reaves, too. Will take some draft capitol if there's no Reaves but both guys are 26, same age as Luka," one fan suggested.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Gaff Hardy 2nd for Reaves and keep it moving," anoither user said.

"Gafford," one simply put as he approved of a possible deal.

"If Rob can somehow get Max and Gafford for AR," a fan chimed in.

"Might as well add PJ in that," a user wrote.

"Going to have to give up AR for gaff," a commented asserted.

Ad

"Sign and trade Reeves, hachimura, kleber, 1st round pick for Davis," a fan proposed.

The Lakers' need for a big man became more pronounced after they traded Davis to the Mavericks for Luka Doncic back in February.

While they gained a cornerstone for the next decade in Doncic, the deficiency in the middle for the Lakers bit them in the playoffs, where they were dominated and eliminated by the bigger Minnesota Timberwolves in the opening round.

Ad

Lakers coach JJ Redick underscores need to get help in the middle

Even before their season came to a close, LA Lakers coach JJ Redick made it known that they have to improve in the center position if they are to go deep in the tournament moving forward.

While they gained some success with small ball built around Doncic and LeBron James to earn an outright spot in the playoffs as the No. 3 seeds, they were overwhelmed by the bigger Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.

Ad

“The fact is we don’t have rim protection. So, if you give up blow-bys, we’re gonna give up something,” Redick moved to highlight one of their concerns.

JJ Redick against the Timberwolves - Photo by Getty

In the offseason, Redick and Co. are looking to work on their roster woes, seeking to find balance and find players that would allow them to better compete in different settings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More