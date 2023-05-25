"Can y’all please leave me the f**k out of this?"- Kyrie Irving requests fans to leave him alone about his impending free agency

Kyrie Irving recently took to social media to communicate his thoughts with fans, specifically addressing his impending free agency. He requested that fans refrain from mentioning him in trade rumors.

This request is understandable, considering Irving's controversial season with the Brooklyn Nets and his subsequent move to the Dallas Mavericks to start fresh.

Unfortunately, Irving and the Mavericks faced challenges, and their playoff hopes gradually faded. This situation naturally raised doubts about Irving's future with the team.

Adding to the speculation, Irving was seen attending Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers, which sparked social media discussions due to his previous links to the Lakers.

However, Kyrie Irving addressed the situation when he resurfaced on Instagram Live. While making particular reference to free agency, he said:

"Stop mentioning me on Twitter. All y’all fan bases. It is still the…Conference Finals…Can you please leave me the f**k out of this…Y’all got people at my dinner table discussing what my free agency plans are I see all y’all mentions, I said it… I’m just excited as y’all are. But you gotta chill.”

The rumors involving Irving and the Lakers have gained a particular amount of traction in recent days. While it would require the Purple and Gold to part with some of their core pieces, fans certainly seem sold on the idea of the superstar coming on board.

Can the LA Lakers land Kyrie Irving in free agency?

The LA Lakers are coming off a loss in the Western Conference Finals. However, the season as a whole has still been a win considering the 2-10 start they had. A major part for this upswing late in the season was the arrival of some key young pieces.

The team experienced a significant upswing after the All-Star break, largely due to the arrival of key young players such as Rui Hachimura, D'Angelo Russell, and Jarred Vanderbilt. However, if the Lakers wish to acquire Irving, they may have to trade some of these players.

Hachimura is the name that most commonly comes up at this juncture. However, if they pursue Irving through a sign-and-trade, they may be able to retain a large part of their core.

Along with Irving, the Lakers have also looked at Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young as a potential target. However, Ky certainly garners more interest at the moment.

