Canada vs Germany Basketball Preview: Prediction, rosters and more for FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-ups

Canada and Germany are two of the most talented teams that will compete in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. They will face off on Aug. 9 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin starting at 1:30 PM ET.
Both teams have never finished first in this tournament and are looking to change in the Philippines this September. Although they have top-notch talent on paper, they still have to see where they are at with their chemistry and execution.
The Canadians and the Germans will be playing their first games in the pre-tournament matches.
Match preview
Germany recently finished third in EuroBasket 2022. All 12 members of the team that copped the bronze medal will return to lead them in the FIBA World Cup. Max Kleber, Daniel Theis, Dennis Schroder, Franz Wagner and Moritz Wagner are the NBA players on the roster.
Schroder, in particular, had a great campaign in the Euros. He was named into the tournament’s All-Star Five. The point guard brought his stellar international form to the NBA when he helped the LA Lakers to the Western Conference Finals. He is expected to play a pivotal role in the German’s FIBA World Cup aspirations.
Franz Wagner is an emerging talent who can do it all on the floor. The Orlando Magic forward is arguably the team’s best player and will serve as Germany’s go-to option on offense.
Meanwhile, Canada will miss some big names as they travel to Berlin for the exhibition game. Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will remain as he focuses on his conditioning following the Nuggets’ championship romp.
Oshae Brissett has also been ruled out after “consultation with the team medical staff.” Cory Joseph and Kassius Robertson will not be traveling to Germany and will be out of the FIBA World Cup.
Still, the Canadian roster is full of talented players. Lu Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, R.J. Barrett, Dillon Brooks, Dwight Powell, Dillon Brooks and Kelly Olynyk will all be playing. Nick Nurse can play an entire game with NBA players on the floor at all times.
Arguably for the first time, Canada has gathered its best talents. No one will be surprised if they do well in the FIBA World Cup.
Canada vs. Germany prediction
The Canadians may have the more talented lineup overall even if Jamal Murray is out. They’re deep, athletic and versatile.
The Germans, however, have had more recent success and will only gain more confidence following their 2022 bronze medal-winning success. They are arguably more experienced and have been playing well together longer.
Both teams will not be interested in the final score. They will focus more on implementing their game plans and execution.
Germany has an edge due to their chemistry and big-time performance in the Euros and will be playing in front of their fans. The Germans could pip Canada in a close game.
Germany Lineup
- Isaac Bonga
- Oscar da Silva
- Justus Hollatz
- Maximilian Kleber
- David Kramer
- Leon Kratzer
- Maodo Lo
- Andreas Obst
- Dennis Schroder
- Christian Sengfelder
- Daniel Theis
- Johannes Thiemann
- Johannes Voigtmann
- Franz Wagner
- Moritz Wagner
- Nick Weiler-Babb
- Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann
Canada Lineup
- Kyle Alexander
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker
- Trae Bell-Haynes
- Dillon Brooks
- Luguentz Dort
- Zach Edey
- Melvin Ejim
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Jamal Murray
- Kelly Olynyk
- Kevin Pangos
- Dwight Powell
- Phil Scrubb
- Thomas Scrubb
