Canada vs Germany Basketball Preview: Prediction, rosters and more for FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-ups

Canada and Germany are two of the most talented teams that will compete in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. They will face off on Aug. 9 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin starting at 1:30 PM ET.

Both teams have never finished first in this tournament and are looking to change in the Philippines this September. Although they have top-notch talent on paper, they still have to see where they are at with their chemistry and execution.

The Canadians and the Germans will be playing their first games in the pre-tournament matches.

Match preview

Germany recently finished third in EuroBasket 2022. All 12 members of the team that copped the bronze medal will return to lead them in the FIBA World Cup. Max Kleber, Daniel Theis, Dennis Schroder, Franz Wagner and Moritz Wagner are the NBA players on the roster.

Schroder, in particular, had a great campaign in the Euros. He was named into the tournament’s All-Star Five. The point guard brought his stellar international form to the NBA when he helped the LA Lakers to the Western Conference Finals. He is expected to play a pivotal role in the German’s FIBA World Cup aspirations.

Franz Wagner is an emerging talent who can do it all on the floor. The Orlando Magic forward is arguably the team’s best player and will serve as Germany’s go-to option on offense.

Meanwhile, Canada will miss some big names as they travel to Berlin for the exhibition game. Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will remain as he focuses on his conditioning following the Nuggets’ championship romp.

Nuggets Lead @NuggetsLead



No update whether he will join the team in Spain for the other exhibitions, or the FIBA World Cup at all. Jamal Murray IS NOT participating in Team Canada's 3 upcoming exhibition games in GermanyNo update whether he will join the team in Spain for the other exhibitions, or the FIBA World Cup at all. pic.twitter.com/nEoIrRP4mT

Oshae Brissett has also been ruled out after “consultation with the team medical staff.” Cory Joseph and Kassius Robertson will not be traveling to Germany and will be out of the FIBA World Cup.

Still, the Canadian roster is full of talented players. Lu Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, R.J. Barrett, Dillon Brooks, Dwight Powell, Dillon Brooks and Kelly Olynyk will all be playing. Nick Nurse can play an entire game with NBA players on the floor at all times.

Arguably for the first time, Canada has gathered its best talents. No one will be surprised if they do well in the FIBA World Cup.

Canada vs. Germany prediction

The Canadians may have the more talented lineup overall even if Jamal Murray is out. They’re deep, athletic and versatile.

The Germans, however, have had more recent success and will only gain more confidence following their 2022 bronze medal-winning success. They are arguably more experienced and have been playing well together longer.

Both teams will not be interested in the final score. They will focus more on implementing their game plans and execution.

Germany has an edge due to their chemistry and big-time performance in the Euros and will be playing in front of their fans. The Germans could pip Canada in a close game.

Germany Lineup

Isaac Bonga

Oscar da Silva

Justus Hollatz

Maximilian Kleber

David Kramer

Leon Kratzer

Maodo Lo

Andreas Obst

Dennis Schroder

Christian Sengfelder

Daniel Theis

Johannes Thiemann

Johannes Voigtmann

Franz Wagner

Moritz Wagner

Nick Weiler-Babb

Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann

Canada Lineup

Kyle Alexander

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Trae Bell-Haynes

Dillon Brooks

Luguentz Dort

Zach Edey

Melvin Ejim

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jamal Murray

Kelly Olynyk

Kevin Pangos

Dwight Powell

Phil Scrubb

Thomas Scrubb

