Canada vs Latvia Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

Canada and Latvia will face off to determine the winner of Group H. Both teams carry a spotless 2-0 mark and have already qualified to play in the next round.

The Canadians and the Latvians are coming off big wins and neither would like to lose momentum or rhythm. They are likely going all out for yet another victory despite securing a place in the next stage of the tournament.

Game Details

Date: August 29, 2023

Time: 9:30 AM ET / 9:30 PM INA time

Venue: Indonesia Arena

Preview

Canada formed arguably its strongest lineup in FIBA World Cup history. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, coach Jordi Fernandez has a skilled and talented team with several NBA talents. The Canadians promptly opened their campaign with a smashing victory 95-65 over France, one of the tournament favorites.

After a statement game against the French, the Canadians romped past Lebanon behind a World Cup record of 44 assists. Trae Bell-Haynes, Melvin Ejim, Kelly Olynyk, Zach Edey and Dillon Brooks helped Gilgeous-Alexander carry them to a two-game winning streak.

Latvia, on the other hand, has nearly been as impressive. They eliminated the powerhouse French team via an 88-86 thriller. The Latvians didn’t hold the lead until the last 30 seconds of the game and showed superb poise and execution down the stretch. They won’t be fazed by the Canadians’ star-studded lineup.

The Baltic state country rallied from 13 points down to pull off the shock of the tournament so far. They’ll be ready to continue their roll against a roster with mostly NBA talents.

Canada vs. Latvia prediction

France had the more experienced squad but one could argue the Canadians were more talented overall. Some analysts thought the team could be a darkhorse to win the tournament if they could put it all together. The 44 assists against Lebanon showed that they’re already playing well off of each other.

Jordi Fernandez’s squad showed that it would not be overly dependent on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. They can take whatever the defense gives them and exploit that, which will be bad news for Latvia.

Still, almost everyone counted the Latvians out against France. Arturs Zagars and Rolands Smits played superbly well against the French. Zagars, in particular, stepped up big when Dairis Bertans was in foul trouble.

The Latvians have heart and composure but with the way the Canadians have been playing, another romp could be in the offing. Canada could have another double-digit win to finish their first-round campaign with a clean slate.

Canada vs. Latvia: Odds

Spread: Canada (-15.5), Latvia (+15.5)

Total: Over/Under 178.5

Where to watch

The game is available on Max Subscription via FIBA’s official streaming channel, Courtside 1891. It aired on Fancoded via subscription as well.

