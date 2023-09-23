Canada coach praises Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for his 'killer instincts' after stellar performance in 2023 FIBA World Cup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a superb 2023 FIBA World Cup outing, helping to lead Canada to a third-place finish. His impressive performance also earned him a selection to the FIBA All-Star Five Team. It came as no surprise that the Canadian national team coach, Jordi Fernandez, had huge praise for the NBA star.

Speaking on the "Raptors Show" podcast, Fernandez said:

"He is a very special player. He's gonna be one of the best NBA players ever, he's gonna be one of the best players in our program ever. He's got that killer instinct."

Heading into the World Cup, Gilgeous-Alexander was coming off an excellent NBA season where some analysts even had him as an MVP candidate. Notably, he was selected for his first All-Star appearance, in the first team no less. He was instrumental in the Oklahoma City Thunder making the Play-In tournament.

The rise of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has ascended to the top of the NBA by sheer hard work, laser focus and continually improving his game. He has gotten better every season since he came to the league in 2018 when he averaged 10 points per game for the Los Angeles Clippers.

His points per game stats continued to rise every season after he was traded to the OKC Thunder. Last season he averaged 31.4 points.

According to Forbes, after the league shut down due to the 2020 pandemic, Gilgeous-Alexander went into the bubble in Orlando a much better player, a fact OKC's GM Sam Presti credits him for.

He works hard on his game and one of the reasons he's improved so consistently in his career is that Gilgeous-Alexander is quite good at adapting. OKC had a lack of shooting in his first few seasons, so "SGA" worked on his shot. He is a much better shooter now, particularly in the mid-range.

The next level for him is to lead the team to playoff success, a feat that currently feels far more achievable than in previous seasons. The front office has now surrounded him with a solid roster. Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will be a team to watch out for in the upcoming season.