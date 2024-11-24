Candace Parker hilariously reacts to pic of her two-year-old toddler next to LeBron James - "Teammates one day?"

WNBA legend Candace Parker shared a photo of her two-year-old toddler sitting next to LeBron James. Parker and her son were in attendance at the LA Lakers game on Thursday when they hosted the Orlando Magic.

Being the basketball legend that she is, it appears that Candace would want her son to one day become a player.

Candace Parker posted a photo of her son sitting next to LeBron James with a hilarious caption:

"Teammates one day?"

While the caption of the image was a joke, it's appropriate as LeBron has been playing in the NBA for 22 seasons now. He's currently tied with Vince Carter for the most seasons by a player. Despite James already approaching 40 this coming December, the King is still making an impact for the Lakers

LeBron James hints his retirement

Earlier this year, WNBA legend Candace Parker retired after a 16-year career playing basketball professionally. She's only a couple of years younger than LeBron James.

LeBron addressed the talks surrounding his retirement. He did so after he notched his third consecutive triple-double against the Memphis Grizzlies on November 13. James broke his own record of becoming the oldest player to accomplish this feat.

"Obviously, it's the mind; wherever my mind is, is how the rest of my body is going to go, whatever the case may be, I don't know. I'm not going to play that much longer, to be completely honest," James said. "One year, two years, whatever the case may be.

"I said the other night that I'm not playing until the wheels fall off. I'm not. I'm not going to be that guy. I'm not going to be the guy disrespecting the game because I just want to be out on the floor."

With potentially only a couple of seasons remaining in his career, at this point, fans should enjoy what LeBron James is bringing on the hardwood every night. Whether fans love or hate him, there's no denying that the NBA will feel a lot different once James is done with playing.

