"Canon Curry gave him the game ball" - Steve Kerr describes the locker room situation after Klay Thompson's first game back in over 2 years

Steph Curry acknowledged Klay Thompson’s first game in more than two years with the game ball. Had Thompson not made a splash in his comeback, the game ball would have had to go to him for simply overcoming two serious injuries to play again in the NBA.

In a postgame interview after the Golden State Warriors dominated the Cleveland Cavaliers, Steve Kerr told the media what happened in the Warriors’ locker room. The two-time MVP had apparently gifted Klay Thompson the game ball for his incredible worth ethic, amazing attitude and indomitable will to come back into the game.

Kerr said:

“Canon Curry presented him with the game ball, so it was a nice moment. Everybody was just obviously thrilled for Klay, thrilled to have him back. It felt normal. It’s been a long time, two-and-a-half years, but it seemed normal to see him there, seeing him with his teammates.”

Being presented with the game ball was the icing on the cake on a very emotional night for the three-time champion. The entire NBA and the Bay Area were already buzzing with excitement when Klay Thompson declared his intention to make his debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The emotions of everyone at the Chase Center were clearly in appreciation for the other Splash Brother after his arduous journey to finally play again.

The 30-year-old shooting guard played only 20 minutes, but he scored 17 points on 7-18 shooting from the field. Klay Thompson also made a thunderous dunk against three Cavaliers to show he still has the hops to mix it in the paint. The dunk, which brought everyone to their feet, was undoubtedly the play of the night.

Are the Golden State Warriors favorites to win the title after Klay Thompson's return?

The Golden State Warriors have vaulted to the top of the NBA title contenders' list.

Without Klay Thompson this season, the Golden State Warriors held a 29-9 record, which was the best in the NBA. With the iconic shooter back in the lineup and showing little effect from the gruesome injuries that sidelined him, the Warriors have to be the favorites to grab another title.

Kyrie Irving’s return has also improved the Brooklyn Nets’ championship chances, but since he’s only allowed to play in road games, his impact will be limited. The Warriors are still bound to get even more fearsome once James Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft, gets back on the court after recovering from injury.

Golden State has been at the top of the standings for most of the season behind Steph Curry and a suffocating defense led by Draymond Green. With Thompson now playing and Wiseman returning in a few weeks, scary hours are happening in the Bay Area.

