"CAPTAIN AMERICA IS UNDEFEATED": Fans react to Austin Reaves and Team USA obliterating a Luka Doncic-less Slovenia by 30 points

Austin Reaves and Team USA continued their rampant star to their 2023 FIBA World Cup preparations with a 30-point win over Luka Doncic-less Slovenia. The Americans led by 10 points at one stage in the first quarter during Saturday's marquee showdown hosted in Malaga, Spain.

They continued dominating the game with every minute, extending their lead to 30 -points by the end, securing a 92-62 win. Team USA secured a 117-74 win in their first tune-up game against Puerto Rico. Anthony Edwards again led all scorers with 15 points. Meanwhile, Austin Reaves, Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson scored in double-digits too. Here's the full box score:

USA box score vs Slovenia (vis Kristian Winfield on Twitter)

Slovenia sorely missed Doncic, who was ruled out hours before the game. He bumped knees with a player during Slovenia's game against Greece on August 4th. He missed the rest of that game but played in Saturday's contest against Spain. Slovenia held him out against Team USA as a precautionary measure, with this game scheduled on the second night of a back-to-back.

The USA didn't miss the chance to take the opportunity to close the game early. They took a comfortable 16-point lead (47-31) into the break after 20 minutes and came out with the same discipline to secure the win. Fans went berserk to see the Americans playing out of their skins in Saturday's tune-up game. Here's one of the reactions on Twitter:

"CAPTAIN AMERICA IS UNDEFEATED"

Team USA faces a big test on Sunday against Spain

Team USA will face their biggest test when they take on No. 1 ranked Spain in the tune-up games on Sunday. So far, they have crushed the underdogs as expected with this young group. However, playing Spain would be a different challenge altogether.

The Spaniards have been a dominant force in international tournaments. They are arguably one of the most sound teams tactically at the international level. They also have experienced players on their rosters who have thrived in the European leagues at the club level.

The Spaniards, like many other European giants, have continuity with their international rosters, which makes them lethal to deal with. However, the USA has prevailed against teams like these before. The young group seems to have struck brilliant chemistry with quality minutes spent on the floor. They also have the right balance and depth to succeed.

