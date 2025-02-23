"Captain" Klay Thompson reignites his love for boating in Bay Area return 

Dallas Mavericks forward Klay Thompson will make his third return to the Bay Area on Sunday as the Mavericks face the Golden State Warriors. Thompson, who played for the Warriors before joining the Mavericks, posted a video of himself on his Instagram Story in his boat, the Nordic Knife, ahead of the matchup.

"Sea captain klay is back home, cruising in the bay!

The former Splash Bro's love for boats is no secret. He has been spotted on numerous occasions sailing the seas and has been dubbed the NBA's unofficial ambassador for boating by fans.

During his first return to the Bay Area, the Warriors marked the moment in a special way. They handed out "Captain Klay" hats to every fan while he received a standing ovation inside the arena.

Although his numbers have dipped, he averages 13.8 points, 3.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game for the Mavericks. The last time he played against the Warriors in the Bay Area, he recorded 29 points, five rebounds and four assists as the Mavericks edged out the Warriors 143-133.

Klay Thompson on beating the Warriors at American Airlines Center

Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 12. The Mavs beat the Dubs for the second time running as Thompson recorded 17 points, seven assists and two rebounds.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks to move the ball past Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

At the end of the game, he spoke about how he felt defeating his former team:

"It feels great to beat your friends. I know them very well. They would hold that over my head the whole season. So we’ll see them again. But it feels great."

Kyrie Irving led the Mavericks with a game-high 42 points and made seven rebounds. For the Warriors, Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler's combined 46 points weren't good enough to lead them to victory.

