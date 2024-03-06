Captain Klay Thompson’s furry friend ‘Rocco’ gets his own merch in $80 million deal

In 2017, Klay Thompson signed a ten-year, $80 million contract extension with the Chinese shoe brand ANTA. Their partnership started in 2014 and has gone strong ever since. Interestingly, Thompson's dog "Rocco" received his t-shirt merch from ANTA with the design caption saying, "Rocco's great deckhand."

The Golden State Warriors guard hilariously shared the merch on his Instagram story and wrote:

"No lies told."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Klay Thompson's dog, Rocco, received own merch for $80 million deal

NBA fans are familiar with Klay Thompson's dog, an English bulldog, as this wasn't the first time they had heard of him. From sharing pictures of being around Rocco to including him in promotional videos with partnered brands, such as Waiakea, the water bottle brand.

Additionally, Thompson is also known to be experienced in running his own boat, hence the nickname "Captain Klay Thompson."

Thompson isn't the only NBA player to showcase their pet on social media platforms. Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards did the same thing when he showed up with "Ant Jr.," also an English bulldog, in an interview with GQ.

Aside from Klay Thompson's signature shoes with ANTA, this merch with his dog offers a nice alternative option for fans to check out, as it provides something different.

Klay Thompson talked about Rocco helping him out with basketball drills

Speaking with The Mercury News' Melissa Rohlin, the Golden State Warriors star commended his dog for lending a hand in improving his basketball skill set.

"We're very performance-based, and it's a high-pressure job," Thompson said. "Obviously, we get compensated very well. But it's still got its rigors that people don't know about. Having a dog can do wonders that you don't even realize. I do dribbling drills with that dude, and he will tighten up your handles. So, yes, he makes me better."

Klay Thompson detailed the challenge of performing drills and training to develop one's craft. Luckily for Thompson, he has his trusty furry friend alongside him to help him develop his basketball skills. Whether it's trying to guard Thompson when he's working on his basketball handles or making a jumper at the perimeter, the Warriors guard can rely on Rocco to help in that department.

Given the stress and the headaches brought by an 82-game season, coupled with the intensity of performing drills, a pet dog does wonders for one's stability and way of thinking. One can even say that the four-time NBA champion views Rocco as more than just his pet but as a companion.

Moreover, Thompson is averaging 16.9 points (42.0% shooting, including 37.8% from 3-point range), 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. His Golden State Warriors are in 10th place (32-28 record) in the Western Conference standings and have won seven out of their last 10 games. Additionally, Thompson continues to thrive in his bench role, running the team's second unit.