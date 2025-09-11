"Career ended before it even started": NBA fans react as Victor Wembanyama mercilessly blocks and posterizes high school boy

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs gave back to a small town in Texas on Wednesday. The Spurs paid a visit to Ingram Tom Moore High School in Central Texas, attempting to uplift the spirits of students affected by the flash flooding on July 4 that killed 136 people in the area.During their time at the school, the Spurs’ players interacted with the students, even taking them on in 1v1 games. Wembanyama also faced a high school student, who will struggle to live down his battle against the 7-foot-3 center. A clip posted by the Spurs’ X account shows Wembanyama effortlessly blocking and then posterizing a student at the school.The clip was posted over 12 hours ago and has garnered more than 310,000 views. NBA fans reacted to the clip, poking fun at the student Wembanyama took on.Some fans suggested that this match put an end to the student’s basketball aspirations. Others swooned about Wembanyama’s tall frame, pointing out how he towered over the other players.“Career ended before it even started,” one fan said.Apollo24zZ @Apollo24zZLINK@spurs @wemby Career ended before it even startedLunix @SolLunixLINK@spurs @wemby Bro makes everything tinySleeperHawks @SleeperHawksLINK@spurs @wemby If I was that guy I would hang that poster in my house idecmax @thatlegendmax15LINK@spurs @NBA @wemby How tall is that guy he is playing? He looks 6'3 and Wemby towers over him.Jason Frakk @FrakkJason47117LINK@spurs @wemby Trying to go up against that reach is less a shot attempt and more an involuntary contribution to his highlight reel.Victor Wembanyama worked out with NBA legends Hakeem Olajuwon and Kevin Garnett this offseasonVictor Wembanyama's offseason activities have been the topic of much debate this summer, as the Spurs superstar has been doing a little bit of everything. His offseason started with a trip to a Shaolin temple in China, which amused many fans on social media.After a few weeks in Asia, Wembanyama returned to the US and was spotted training with Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett. Before long, more pictures of his summer workouts emerged as the Spurs center was also seen with Hakeem Olajuwon. Fans noted the impressive talent that Wembanyama has learned from this summer and expect him to make a sizeable jump next season.He played 46 games for San Antonio in 2024-25, averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.8 blocks per game. He was efficient from the field, shooting 47.6%, including 35.2% from 3-point range.After two seasons in the NBA, Victor Wembanyama has established himself as one of the league's best two-way players. If he continues developing at this rate, it shouldn't be long before the San Antonio Spurs are back to making noise in the playoffs.