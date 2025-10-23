"Career over": NBA fans worried sick watching Joel Embiid's shaky season debut as viral video sparks concern

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid made his 2025-26 season debut against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Although Embiid played in a preseason game on Friday, the 76ers were non-committal about his availability for the marquee showdown. The former MVP finally got the green light to play when Philly removed him from the inactive list for the game in Boston.Embiid started, but a clip of him barely jumping to shoot or defend stirred social media. Fans reacted to the former All-Star’s limited movement on both ends of the court:&quot;Career over.&quot;Correctimundo @MrNoBigDeaILINK@BrickCenter_ Career overOne fan said:Jp @hockeyvalley17LINK@BrickCenter_ He hasn’t had the ball in the post one single time. Is he the fu**in point guard or the center?Another fan added:Tim Evans @7TimEvansLINK@BrickCenter_ It’s the first time, there’s some real rust going on but I don’t want him jumping in October. I’d rather see it in April, May &amp;amp;amp; June.Another fan continued:lynchy @goatburrow9LINK@BrickCenter_ that last flop shot is his whole careerOne more fan reacted:drg. 🗽 @drgfromnycLINK@BrickCenter_ embiid becoming a 7 foot derrick rose is crazy, sixers medical staff needs to be federally investigatedJoel Embiid has played 58 games in two seasons, including 19 during the 2024-25 campaign, due to left knee problems. The 76ers shut him down in February, a move that led to surgery in April. Philadelphia maintained throughout the offseason that Embiid was progressing well but gave no fixed timeline for a return.“The Process” looked fine in his preseason appearance against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. The same could not be said when he faced the Celtics, who repeatedly attacked him on defense. Boston’s 6-foot-8 center, Xavier Tillman, casually blocked an Embiid jumper in the second quarter.Joel Embiid is unsurprisingly rustyPhiladelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse sidelined Joel Embiid with still nine minutes left in the fourth quarter. Embiid tallied four points, six rebounds and two assists. The former MVP hit 1 of 9 shots, including 0-for-4 from behind the arc. Roughly eight months removed from his last regular-season game, Embiid is unsurprisingly rusty.For large stretches, the seven-time All-Star was arguably outplayed by Celtics big man Neemias Queta. The unheralded 7-footer fouled out but contributed 17 points and eight rebounds, including two on the offensive glass. He shot 7-for-8 and made 3 of 4 free throw attempts.When Nick Nurse wanted his team to buckle up on both ends, he removed Embiid from the floor. The coach relied more on Dominick Barlow, who has averaged 4.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in his career.Seeing Joel Embiid on the court should still be great news for the Philadelphia 76ers. Still, he looks limited, rusty and even hesitant. The 76ers will be hoping he gets his form and rhythm back as the season progresses.