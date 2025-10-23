  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Joel Embiid
  • "Career over": NBA fans worried sick watching Joel Embiid's shaky season debut as viral video sparks concern

"Career over": NBA fans worried sick watching Joel Embiid's shaky season debut as viral video sparks concern

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 23, 2025 02:17 GMT
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn
"Career over": NBA fans worried sick watching Joel Embiid's shaky season debut as viral video sparks concern. [photo: Imagn]

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid made his 2025-26 season debut against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Although Embiid played in a preseason game on Friday, the 76ers were non-committal about his availability for the marquee showdown. The former MVP finally got the green light to play when Philly removed him from the inactive list for the game in Boston.

Ad

Embiid started, but a clip of him barely jumping to shoot or defend stirred social media.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans reacted to the former All-Star’s limited movement on both ends of the court:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Career over."
Ad

One fan said:

Ad

Another fan added:

Ad

Another fan continued:

Ad

One more fan reacted:

Ad

Joel Embiid has played 58 games in two seasons, including 19 during the 2024-25 campaign, due to left knee problems. The 76ers shut him down in February, a move that led to surgery in April. Philadelphia maintained throughout the offseason that Embiid was progressing well but gave no fixed timeline for a return.

“The Process” looked fine in his preseason appearance against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. The same could not be said when he faced the Celtics, who repeatedly attacked him on defense. Boston’s 6-foot-8 center, Xavier Tillman, casually blocked an Embiid jumper in the second quarter.

Ad

Joel Embiid is unsurprisingly rusty

Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse sidelined Joel Embiid with still nine minutes left in the fourth quarter. Embiid tallied four points, six rebounds and two assists. The former MVP hit 1 of 9 shots, including 0-for-4 from behind the arc. Roughly eight months removed from his last regular-season game, Embiid is unsurprisingly rusty.

For large stretches, the seven-time All-Star was arguably outplayed by Celtics big man Neemias Queta. The unheralded 7-footer fouled out but contributed 17 points and eight rebounds, including two on the offensive glass. He shot 7-for-8 and made 3 of 4 free throw attempts.

Ad

When Nick Nurse wanted his team to buckle up on both ends, he removed Embiid from the floor. The coach relied more on Dominick Barlow, who has averaged 4.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in his career.

Seeing Joel Embiid on the court should still be great news for the Philadelphia 76ers. Still, he looks limited, rusty and even hesitant. The 76ers will be hoping he gets his form and rhythm back as the season progresses.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications