Carlos Alcaraz’s supermodel girlfriend Brooks Nader drops 1-word reaction to Natalia Bryant turning heads at “Gold Obsession” show

Natalia Bryant, daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, has been making waves with her fashion statement. She turned heads when she shared moments of herself on Instagram, at the &quot;Gold Obsession&quot; show on Saturday, which received a one-word response from Carlos Alcaraz's supermodel girlfriend, Brooks Nader.Brooks Nader reacted in the comments section.&quot;Beauty!!,' accompanied by love emojis.Brooks Nader’s comment- Image via Instagram @nataliabryantHer mother, Vanessa Bryant, also commented.&quot;Gorgeous!!!&quot;Vanessa Bryant’s comment - Image via Instagram @nataliabryantClose family friend and wife of LA Lakers legend Paul Gasol, Cat Gasol, also reacted with a comment.&quot;stunning&quot;Cat Gasol’s comment - Image via Instagram @nataliabryantNatalia Bryant, in one of the pictures, is dressed in a leopard-print fur coat. The coat is draped over a sleek, form-fitting black dress. She is with a black handbag, wearing elegant rings and has red pointed-toe heels to match. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn 2021, she reportedly signed with IMG Models after she turned 18. Since then, she has appeared in campaigns, like Beyoncé's Ivy Park, which helped showcase her as more than the daughter of the Black Mamba. She also made her runway debut in the 2024 Milan Fashion Week for Versace.She was able to balance life as a model with her academics. She graduated cum laude from USC, all with the support of family and friends.Natalia Bryant poses with legendary model Naomi CampbellNatalia Brynat's modelling career has seen her carve a niche for herself outside sports. She posed with legendary modeling icon Naomi Campbell at the Milan Fashion Week on Friday, shared on Instagram by fan page &quot;nataliabryantupdates.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNatalia Bryant and Naomi Campbell have stoked rumors on social media that the mother of two could be a mentor figure. Campbell, at 55 years old, was the first black woman to appear as a model on the covers of Time and Vogue France.Naomi Campbell, alongside Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter, is another testament to the mentality that exists in the Bryant family. Although she wants to also pursue a career in film, she's doing her best to create her mark in the fashion modelling world.