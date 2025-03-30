Carlos Boozer expresses excitement as Cooper Flagg's Duke blows out Alabama to reach Final Four

Carlos Boozer knows what it's like to reach the peak of collegiate glory with the Duke Blue Devils. More than two decades since he last played in March Madness, Boozer continues to cheer on his alma mater as this year's Blue Devils seek to reclaim the national title.

On Saturday, Cooper Flagg and his Blue Devils moved one step closer to that goal when they blew out No. 2 seed Alabama 85-65 to advance to the Final Four.

Among the netizens who celebrated this victory was Boozer, who posted a GIF of the Blue Devil mascot celebrating on Instagram:

Carlos Boozer posts a GIF of the Blue Devil mascot. Credit: ESPN/IG

Boozer had the pleasure of watching the Blue Devils clamp down on Alabama's nation-leading offense, forcing the Crimson Tide to shoot just 35.4% from the field (as well as a miserable 25.0% from beyond the arc).

Though Flagg, the presumptive top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, put up just 16 points on 6-for-16 shooting, he helped set the defensive tone that stifled Alabama throughout the game. Kon Knueppel (21 points, five rebounds, and five assists) and Tyrese Proctor (17 points on 7-for-10 shooting) fuelled the Blue Devils on offense.

This will be Duke's first trip to the Final Four since 2022, which was Mike Krzyzewski's swansong as head coach of the illustrious program. Krzyzewski, of course, was at the helm when Boozer teamed up with the likes of Mike Dunleavy Jr., Shane Battier, and Jay Williams to win the 2001 national title.

Carlos Boozer retweets clip of vehement reaction during Duke's ACC championship game

These days, Boozer is working the sidelines as an analyst for ESPN. Though this role calls for an objective tone from the former Blue Devil, Boozer could not help but react vehemently during an intense moment involving his old college team.

On March 15, Duke took on Louisville in the ACC championship game. During this game, Louisville forward Aboubacar Traore caught Duke guard Sion James with an elbow as they tussled on the low post. Cameras caught Boozer, who was on-site for the game, getting to his feet and throwing up his hands in protest:

Boozer went on to retweet this clip, once again showing that his college spirit remains alive and well to this day.

