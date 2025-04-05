Carlos Boozer's ex CeCe drops 4-word reaction as son Cayden Boozer stuns crowd with buzzer-beater at Chipotle Nationals semifinals

On Friday, former NBA star Carlos Boozer's ex-wife Cindy "CeCe" Nichole Blackwell was spotted cheering for their son Cayden Boozer. She shared a clip of the 17-year-old making an impressive buzzer-beater during the Chipotle Nationals semifinals. Cayden suits up for the Christopher Columbus High School in Florida.

Ad

CeCe shared on Instagram a clip of her son scoring a buzzer beater against the fourth-seeded New Hampshire Brewster Academy. Captioning the story with a short note, the mother of three wrote:

"Cayden for the win!!!!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Carlos Boozers ex-wife CeCe reacts to Cayden Boozer's game winning shot

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

With the National Championship at stake, the game between the No.1 seed Columbus High and the Brewster seemed to be destined for overtime. However, Cayden Boozer, who has been one of the most efficient guards in the last four years, had other plans.

Ad

Trending

The 2025 McDonald's All-American drove into the paint with three seconds to go and was immediately double-teamed. However, the talented youngster dispatched a shot from the free-throw line and sunk it to ensure that his team reached the National Championship finals.

Columbus High will next face the no. 10-seed Dynamic Prep in the Finals on Sunday as the Floridians look to win it all against the Texan giants. Cayden Boozer finished the game with nine points and nine assists, while his twin brother, Cameron Boozer, led the scoresheet with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Ad

Cayden and Cameron Boozer continue to follow in their father's footsteps as he sends a "proud" message

Cayden and Cameron Boozer, the twin sons of former NBA star Carlos Boozer, continue to follow their father's career trajectory, as they made their McDonald's All-American debut on Tuesday. The duo were a part of Team East as they lost to Team West in a close 105-92 encounter.

Ad

Carlos Boozer, a member of the 1999 McDonald's All-American team, shared a "proud" message in reaction to his sons' appearance at the event as the duo continues to follow in his footsteps by joining Duke University:

"Super proud of my boys Cameron and Cayden. They’ve been working their butts off for this moment. As a proud alumni class of 1999 McDonald’s game, glad to see them follow in my footsteps, super proud of them," he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The twins have been two of the most exciting talents in the high-school basketball scene as they look set to follow their father's footsteps and committing with the Blue Devils. Boozer spent three years with Duke, between 199-2002, and won the NCAA championship with them in 2001.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More