'Carmelo Anthony is an icon': Jalen Brunson downplays comparisons with Knicks legend after Team USA's first win at FIBA World Cup 2023 (Exclusive)

Jalen Brunson and Team USA notched their first win in the 2023 FIBA World Cup by defeating New Zealand 99-72. It was a slow start for the USA, however, they managed to find their rhythm late in the second quarter.

Brunson provided a solid overall performance for his team by providing both scoring and rebounding.

During a post-game interview, Sportskeeda brought to Jalen Brunson's attention how he's been compared to NBA legend Carmelo Anthony in the NBA playoffs.

Brunson humbly turned down the comparison and acknowledged that Anthony is leagues beyond him:

"There's no comparison between me and Carmelo," Brunson said. "He's a Hall of Famer and he's one of the best ever to play the game. There's no comparison me to him. He's an icon, a legend. He's him. He's on his own category. I'm not even close to that."

How can Jalen Brunson and Team USA improve moving forward?

Team USA has been dominant in their journey heading to the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

They went undefeated during their five tune-up games before heading to the Philippines earlier this week. The Americans are off to a strong start as they were able to knock down New Zealand in their game opener.

Players like Jalen Brunson, Paolo Banchero, Anthony Edwards, and Austin Reaves have all significantly contributed to the team.

One major concern is their adjustment to FIBA's rules. Everyone on Team USA's roster is an NBA player and there are certain tricks that won't get past FIBA's referees.

Saturday night's game was proof of their struggle to keep up with the rules, as they were called for multiple traveling violations.

The Americans looked surprised when they were called for certain violations, which is a clear indication of the obstacles they need to overcome. Nevertheless, their dominance was obvious, as they were able to find their rhythm on offense as the game progressed.

