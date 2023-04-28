"Carrying them" - Hawks fans applaud Trae Young as his first-half performance keeps their playoff hopes alive against the Celtics

Trae Young put on a masterful first-half performance against the Boston Celtics in Game 6 to keep the Atlanta Hawks’ playoff hopes alive. Young finished with 25 points on 8-for-15 (53.3%) shooting.

The star point guard’s elite performance had the Hawks trailing by just one point (68-67) at halftime as they look to force a Game 7 in the first-round series.

Hoop Central



25 Points

53% FG

50% 3P

100% FT



Trae Young at halftime:

Hawks fans were very appreciative of Young’s first-half performance with many applauding him for keeping Atlanta in the game:

“Carrying them,” one fan said.

“I suggest you tune in to this, Trae might be having his best game ever so far , scoring on high levels and surprisingly defending well charges steals etc., plus his playmaking,” another said.

Kaleem assaf
"I suggest you tune in to this, Trae might be having his best game ever so far , scoring on high levels and surprisingly defending well charges steals etc., plus his playmaking"

Meanwhile, others were wondering how another lower-seeded team was performing so well against a top-seed:

“How bro, how, we’re getting back-to-back 1 seed chokes to play in teams?” one fan said.

nyc.jakeee
"How bro, how, we're getting back to back 1 seed chokes to play in teams?"

“Has the 1 and 2 seed ever lost in the first round during the same year?” another said.

AD
"Has the 1 and 2 seed ever lost in the first round during the same year ?"

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Trae Young’s big first-half performance in Game 6:

Hass
Told y'all bout game 6 trae young

SAGE
everyone is a hawks for tonight

Trae Young on Boston Celtics fans’ expletive chants in Game 5

Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young

Trae Young put on a show in the Atlanta Hawks’ 119-117 Game 5 win over Boston. Young scored the Hawks’ final 14 points of the game, including the game-winning three-pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining.

In total, the star point guard finished with 38 points and 13 assists. Young did so despite facing harsh profanity-laced chants from Celtics fans. This came as Celtics fans could be heard cheering, “F**k Trae Young”.

However, according to Young, it was just a sign of respect from the fans:

“When people do that, I think that’s just total respect,” Young said postgame.

“They ain’t just doing that to anybody, you know what I’m saying? I’ve been owning the moment my whole life. This is what I do. I’m not afraid. I’ve worked too hard to be afraid of the moment.”

Young added that he’s always ready to step up in big moments.

“I’ve been in the moment my whole life,” Young said.

“It’s just what I do. Not afraid of it. I’ve worked too hard to be afraid of the moment.”

