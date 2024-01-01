'Cash means yes': Gilbert Arenas hilariously dismisses Shannon Sharpe's words of advice on consent citing his NBA experiences

During a recent episode of their podcast, Shannon Sharpe tried to tell Gilbert Arenas his words of wisdom when it comes to athletes and consent. However, the former NBA All-Star quickly relayed the rule that he goes by.

On the "Nightcap" podcast, Sharpe relayed the examples of how things can get tricky between athletes and consent with sexual encounters. Gilbert Arenas quickly shut him down and said that if money is involved the answer is always yes.

"Cash means yes," Arenas said. "Cash means yes. Soon as they take that cash, it mean yeah. We paying."

Arenas acknowledged that their have been scandals with NBA stars involving women, but consent is never the issue. Two of the more recent examples are Zion Williamson over the summer and Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards last month.

"Have you noticed though, them NBA players ain't getting called out for that," Arenas cotinued.

Arenas did not get to play in today's generation, but still did well for himself financially at the peak of his NBA stardom. During his 13 years in the league, he made over $163 million.

Did Gilbert Arenas have any off-court relationship troubles during his career?

Gilbert Arenas was not shy about his thoughts on relationships and consent when it comes to star athletes. Outside of one scandal that happened after his career, the former Washington Wizards star never had problems in this area.

Back in 2018, Arenas was in a lawusit battle with a former partner of his. The woman, Janelle Reeves, got a restraining order on him after a relationship they had. She also accused him of threatening to show her son a sex tape the two of them had made.

In the end, Arenas ended up winning the case. He was given a settlement from Reeves after it came out that there was fabricated documents. When it was clear the restraining order had no merit, she was ordered to pay Arenas for damages. A key part in the case was Arenas coming forward and saying that she altered and created fake text messages to give the impression that he was threatening her.

Arenas, 41, has never been married. He does have four children, two boys and two girls. Almost all of them are basketball players attempting to follow in their father's footsteps. Alijah Arenas, the oldest of Gilbert's children, is currently one of the top high school prospects in the country.