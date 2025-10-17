"Casualty of Antetokounmpo family reunion" - NBA fans erupt as Bucks cut $2.3M player, potentially for Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother

The Milwaukee Bucks could sign another Giannis Antetokounmpo brother after they waived Chris Livingston on Thursday. Livingston, who signed a guaranteed one-year, $2.3 million deal in July, played the past two seasons with the Bucks. With a spot available on the roster, Milwaukee could go after Kostas Antetokounmpo after signing Thanasis and Alex in the offseason.Fans reacted to a potentially bigger Antetokounmpo reunion in Milwaukee:“Chris Livingston is the casualty of the Antetokoumpo family reunion on the Bucks roster.”Kurt Nimphius' Hair @Hcp1HcpLINK@ShamsCharania Chris Livingston is the casualty of the Antetokoumpo family reunion on the Bucks roster. Not enough for similar players on the Bucks roster.One fan said:Hubie Talks Hoops @HubieTalksHoopsLINK@ShamsCharania Unfortunately they couldn’t fit the guy into their all-Antetokounmpo lineup.Another fan added:Doctor Disney @Doctor_DisneyLINK@ShamsCharania Giannis’ 6-year-old cousin needed the roster spot.One more fan continued:Michael Jordan's Burner Official @jordanumbersLINK@ShamsCharania Bro lost his job to Giannis brother, L franchise. Giannis is leaving soon anyway smhAnother fan reacted:NBASTATS @NBA_STATS_XLINK@ShamsCharania Just doesn't make sense after playing great at the summer league. Might be the best young buck.Kostas Antetokounmpo is no stranger to the NBA. He spent one year with the Dallas Mavericks (2018-19) before playing for the LA Lakers (2019-20, 2020-21). Kostas is currently with Olympiacos in Greece. The Antetokounmpo brothers already made history after the Bucks signed Alex to a two-way deal a week ago. Adding Kostas would truly make it an unprecedented sibling reunion in Milwaukee.None of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brothers is expected to see much action, if ever, this season. Thanasis might see some minutes, but Alex or Kostas are likely spending most of their time in the G League. Milwaukee’s frontline already has Bobby Portis, Kyle Kuzma, Taurean Prince, Jericho Sims, Tyler Smith and Myles Turner.Giannis Antetokounmpo declares he “believes” in the BucksA sweating Giannis Antetokounmpo faced reporters following the Milwaukee Bucks’ practice on Wednesday. After a few preseason games, Antetokounmpo answered when asked about his status and where his team is at:“I believe in this team. I believe in my teammates. I’m here to lead this team to wherever we can go. It’s definitely going to be hard. … All the added extra stuff, that doesn’t matter. … The rest does not matter. I’m locked into whatever I have in front of me.”After an offseason of uncertainties, Giannis Antetokounmpo expressed his readiness to lead the Bucks. Team GM Jon Horst reportedly flew to Greece in August to assure the two-time MVP of the Bucks’ commitment to challenge for the championship.With that out of the way, Antetokounmpo is gearing up for his 13th NBA season. This time, he has at least two of his brothers with him on the journey to what might be a second championship.